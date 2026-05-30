Hamzah Could Have Easily Defeated Faizal for Deputy President's Post, Says Former Bersatu Leader

A former Bersatu leader has claimed that Hamzah Zainudin could have easily defeated Ahmad Faizal Azumu for the deputy president's post at the 2024 party polls. Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal made this statement in response to claims by Marzuki Mohamad, a former aide to Muhyiddin, that those aligned to Hamzah were to blame for the internal strife plaguing the party.

A former Bersatu leader has claimed that Hamzah Zainudin could have easily defeated Ahmad Faizal Azumu for the deputy president's post at the 2024 party polls.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal made this statement in response to claims by Marzuki Mohamad, a former aide to Muhyiddin, that those aligned to Hamzah were to blame for the internal strife plaguing the party. Marzuki had also said that Muhyiddin had persuaded Faizal to make way for Hamzah to win the deputy presidency unopposed and to contest one of the three vice-president's posts instead.

Muhyiddin had stated in July 2024 that Faizal was to give way to Hamzah in recognition of Hamzah's contributions as Perikatan Nasional secretary-general and as the parliamentary opposition leader. Wan Fayhsal also contended that Hamzah could have also defeated Azmin Ali, the party's current secretary-general, if they had competed against each other.

He said Hamzah is a conservative whose views are closer to those of party members, a majority of whom are former Umno members and a Hamzah victory was a sure thing. Wan Fayhsal, a former Bersatu Supreme Council member, said Hamzah was well respected and revered by PN MPs, especially those from PAS. He said Hamzah has the backing of 19 MPs and 20 assemblymen from Bersatu, whom Wan Fayhsal described as the party's main players.

They were the ones who attended meetings, drew up strategies and policies and managed the party for close to five years. They were not cheerleaders. Wan Fayhsal was responding to claims by Marzuki Mohamad, a former aide to Muhyiddin, that those aligned to Hamzah were to blame for the internal strife plaguing the party.

Marzuki had also said that Muhyiddin had persuaded Faizal to make way for Hamzah to win the deputy presidency unopposed and to contest one of the three vice-president's posts instead. Wan Fayhsal described Faizal as the butt of jokes and an insignificant pawn that Hamzah could steamroll. He said that Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin knew that Faizal was not a strong candidate and that Hamzah would have had no problem securing the number two spot.

Wan Fayhsal also said that he and his group were the ones who actually ran the party, not just cheerleaders, and that they were the ones who managed the party for close to five years. He said that they were not just there to attend meetings and draw up strategies, but to actually implement policies and manage the party. Wan Fayhsal's statement has sparked a debate within the party, with some members defending Hamzah and others defending Faizal.

The internal strife within the party has been ongoing for some time, with different factions vying for power and influence. The party's leadership has been trying to resolve the issue, but so far, no solution has been found. The party's members are divided on the issue, with some supporting Hamzah and others supporting Faizal. The party's leadership has called for unity and cooperation, but the internal strife continues.

The party's future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved. The party's members are waiting for a solution, but so far, none has been found. The party's leadership has been trying to resolve the issue, but it is proving to be a difficult task. The party's members are divided on the issue, and it is unclear how it will be resolved.

The party's future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved. Wan Fayhsal's statement has sparked a debate within the party, and it is unclear how the issue will be resolved. The party's members are waiting for a solution, but so far, none has been found. The party's leadership has been trying to resolve the issue, but it is proving to be a difficult task.

The party's members are divided on the issue, and it is unclear how it will be resolved. The party's future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved





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Hamzah Zainudin Ahmad Faizal Azumu Bersatu Muhyiddin Yassin Marzuki Mohamad

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