Hamilton becomes oldest F1 winner with emotional Ferrari triumph in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton secured his first Ferrari victory and became the oldest Formula One winner since 1970 after a dramatic race in Barcelona, ending Kimi Antonelli's winning streak and reshaping the championship battle.

Lewis Hamilton achieved a milestone victory for Ferrari at the Barcelona Catalonia Grand Prix on Sunday, delivering an emotional and historic win that made him the oldest Formula One winner since Jack Brabham in 1970.

The race, held at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalonia, saw Hamilton claim his first triumph since the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix when he was still with Mercedes. The win marked his seventh success in Spain and the 106th victory of his illustriously decorated career. Hamilton, now 41, expressed deep gratitude to the Ferrari team, thanking the Maranello staff for fulfilling a lifelong dream and highlighting his contentment with his current situation.

His radio message was a heartfelt tribute to the people who helped him reach this point, emphasizing pride in the team and personal happiness. The race unfolded with a dramatic twist when 19‑year‑old Kimi Antonelli, the young championship leader for Mercedes, suffered an electrical failure five laps from the finish while running in second place. The failure erased his 41‑point advantage over Hamilton and represented the first setback in an otherwise dominant season for the prodigious driver.

Antonelli's retirement allowed George Russell, who had started from pole position, to inherit second place for Mercedes after having been briefly overtaken by Antonelli earlier in the event. McLaren's Lando Norris secured the final podium spot, completing a top‑three finish that echoed the historic 1968 United States Grand Prix where three British drivers - Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill and John Surtees - swept the podium.

Hamilton's victory also broke a two‑year winless streak for Ferrari, delivering their first race win since 2024 and reinforcing the team's resurgence under the new driver lineup. In the closing stages, a virtual safety car period triggered by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso enabled Hamilton to make a swift third pit stop and retain the lead, underscoring the strategic acumen of the Ferrari crew.

Hamilton reflected on the race, noting his continued passion for racing and his confidence that the competition remains fierce, particularly highlighting the strong pace of Mercedes and the ongoing challenge to close the performance gap. The remainder of the field rounded out the points‑scoring positions: Max Verstappen, four‑time world champion for Red Bull, finished fourth, followed by McLaren's Oscar Piastri in fifth and Red Bull's Isack Hadjar in sixth.

Alpine, owned by Renault, placed Pierre Gasly seventh and Franco Colapinto eighth, while Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, representing the Racing Bulls team, completed the top ten. The Barcelona event not only marked a personal triumph for Hamilton but also signified a notable shift in the competitive landscape of Formula One, hinting at a renewed battle among the sport's leading manufacturers as the season progresses





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