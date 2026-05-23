Half of Elderly Japanese Women Prefer AI Over Humans for Romantic Conflict Advice

A recent survey found that 47.8% of female respondents in their 60s and 70s chose AI over humans when seeking unbiased advice on interpersonal issues, a higher percentage than any other age demographic. This preference was surprising, considering that male respondents preferred humans to AI.

A recent survey in Japan found that almost half of elderly women living in the country prefer artificial intelligence over humans for advice on interpersonal conflict, with a higher percentage than any other age demographic, where consulting a human remains the favoured choice.

According to the Japan Institute for Promotion of Digital Economy and Community survey, conducted online in mid-January, when asked whether they would prefer to consult a human or AI about relationship issues, 47.8 per cent of female respondents in their 60s and 70s chose AI, which is more than the 37.3 per cent who preferred humans. Among male respondents in their 60s and 70s, 57.0 per cent preferred to consult a human, while 25.2 per cent chose AI.

Atsushi Nakagomi, an associate professor at Chiba University who studies the intersection of AI and human health, said he was surprised that it was elderly women who were more likely to prefer AI. He added, "AI makes people feel more comfortable about opening up, as they might feel free to seek advice without worrying about how their comments will be perceived.





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Elderly Women Artificial Intelligence Interpersonal Conflict Advice Elderly Demographic Age Japan Institute For Promoting Digital Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SHARP Malaysia Launches Japanese Living to My Home ShowcaseSHARP Malaysia launched the ‘SHARP Japanese Living to My Home – Personalised Home Experiences Showcase’ at the Aatas Living showroom in Jalan Gasing, marking a new chapter in modern home living. The collaboration showcases a fully immersive lifestyle experience jointly created by SHARP, Aatas Living, and NITORI integrating Japanese innovation, customised interior living, and premium home furnishing aesthetics into one cohesive home ecosystem. The event was attended by Tomoki Tamura, BU Vice President – Global Business & General Manager Head of Global Kitchen Appliance Business Unit Smart Appliances & Solutions BU, and Ting Yang Chung, Managing Director of SHARP Electronics Malaysia. SHARP’s “Direct from Japan” series, including the latest refrigerators and Pure White aesthetic range, reflects the company’s commitment to combining advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to offer more differentiated lifestyle solutions. The collaboration aims to bring Japanese lifestyle philosophy and innovation into Malaysian homes. The “Direct from Japan” series showcased this time features some of SHARP’s best-selling products that demonstrate how SHARP combines advanced technology with Japanese craftsmanship to deliver a home living experience inspired by authentic Japanese lifestyle concepts. The brands have created a seamless home ecosystem that integrates people, appliances, interior design, and living spaces to deliver greater comfort, functionality, and aesthetics.

Read more »

Performing Pilates with heat from Japanese Hinoki woodWe've all clicked on cookie banners that make it harder to opt out and easy to opt in – often through a large green button.

Read more »

Man In Kelantan Helps Elderly 'Makcik' Carry Water Bottles, Stranger Pays For His GroceriesJeff Wong, a professional photographer and drone instructor from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, helped an elderly Malay woman carry water bottles at a Kelantan mart, only to find a young Malay woman had silently paid for the eggs and potatoes his mother needed for curry chicken that evening.

Read more »

Four-year-old boy suspected of abuse by elderly caregiver in SerembanA four-year-old boy is suspected to have been abused by an elderly woman, who is also his caregiver, at a house in a residential area in Seremban. The incident was reported after a viral video showed a woman beating the boy at the rear of the house.

Read more »