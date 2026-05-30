Hakim Danish Secures Second Grid Spot at Italian Moto3 GP After Strong Q2 Performance

Malaysian Moto3 rider Hakim Danish Ramli achieved his best qualifying result of the season by securing the second starting position for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. After recovering from a crash in practice, he posted the second-fastest lap in Q2, trailing only Spain's David Almansa.

Hakim Danish delivered an outstanding performance in the second qualifying session after recording the second-fastest time at the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello Circuit , Italy today.

- Ihsan SIC Racing PETALING JAYA: National Moto3 rider Hakim Danish Ramli will start the race from the second grid position at the Motorcycle Grand Prix (GP) Italy at Mugello Circuit, Italy, tomorrow. The young rider, racing under the AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSI team, posted the second-fastest lap time of 1 minute 54.880 seconds (s) in the second qualifying session (Q2) today.

David Almansa of the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP team topped the session with a time of 1:54.862s, while GRYD-Mlav Racing's Joel Kelso secured third place with a lap of 1:54.987s. Hakim Danish had to start the qualifying round in Q1 after he fell during the official practice session yesterday.

However, the 18-year-old rider bounced back from that disappointment to finish second in Q1 (1:55.840s) and thus qualify for Q2. Starting the actual race from the second grid position marks the best result recorded by the native of Terengganu since becoming a full-time rider this season. Hakim Danish currently sits 11th overall in the Moto3 rider standings after accumulating 27 points.

He is now on the best track to determine his first podium finish, as targeted by SIC Racing at the start of the season





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Hakim Danish Moto3 Italian Grand Prix Mugello Circuit Qualifying SIC Racing AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSI David Almansa Joel Kelso

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