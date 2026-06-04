Hakim Danish Faces New Challenge at Hungary's Debut Balaton Park Circuit

Malaysian Moto3 rider Hakim Danish Ramli confronts the newly built Balaton Park circuit at the Hungarian Grand Prix, a track believed to be unsuitable for his style. Team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin expects a tough race but highlights the rider's growing confidence after a Mugello podium, stressing the importance of race management and staying with the lead group. Hakim aims to adapt quickly and maintain consistency to achieve a competitive result.

Malaysian Moto3 rider Hakim Danish Ramli faces a new challenge at the Balaton Park circuit, a brand-new track hosting the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend in Balaton, Hungary.

Adapting to and understanding the "character" of the circuit presents a significant hurdle for the AEON Credit-MT Helmets-MSI rider. Team manager Zulfahmi Khairuddin of SIC Racing anticipates that the circuit's design may not suit Hakim Danish's riding style, making it one of the more difficult races of the season. He noted several aspects need refinement to make Hakim more competitive at this venue.

However, Zulfahmi expressed confidence in Hakim's attitude and fighting spirit to push for a top position. If the circuit's nature alone is considered, it might not favor Hakim, but a finish within the leading pack and contending for the best possible result would already be a bonus. At 18 years old, fresh from a podium finish at Mugello, Italy last week, Hakim currently sits 11th in the overall Moto3 standings with 43 points.

According to Zulfahmi, Hakim's confidence has grown after the Italian race, and what matters now is that he fully grasps what is required to stay at the front and how to manage a race while fighting for podium positions. Hakim Danish himself emphasized the valuable lessons learned in Italy, particularly regarding more mature race management and maintaining composure on track. He gained experience in battling with world-class riders within the lead group.

Regarding Balaton Park, Hakim stated he will strive to adapt to the circuit as quickly as possible, aiming to be competitive from free practice through to the race. Preparations have been smooth so far, and he hopes to remain consistent, reviewing footage of key races to improve his riding. The new Hungarian circuit adds another unknown factor to the young rider's campaign, testing both his adaptability and technical adaptation skills





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Moto3 Hakim Danish Hungarian Grand Prix Balaton Park SIC Racing Zulfahmi Khairuddin Mugello Podium Racing Adaptation Track Characteristics

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