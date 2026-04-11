Haj Preparations Commence: 141 Personnel Deploy to Saudi Arabia for 1447H/2026 Season

Lembaga Tabung Haji and Health Ministry personnel depart for Saudi Arabia to prepare for the 1447H/2026 Haj season, ensuring support for 31,600 pilgrims.

In a significant step towards the upcoming Haj season, a contingent of 141 Haj personnel, representing Lembaga Tabung Haj i (TH) and the Health Ministry (MOH), embarked on their journey to Saudi Arabia on April 11, 2026. This initial deployment marks the commencement of preparations for the 1447H/2026 Haj operations, setting the stage for the arrival of 31,600 prospective pilgrims.

Senator Zulkifli Hasan, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), highlighted the significance of this early deployment, emphasizing the crucial role these personnel play in ensuring a smooth and successful Haj experience for Malaysian pilgrims. The send-off ceremony, held in Sepang, underscored the commitment to providing exceptional service to the guests of Allah.\The first batch of deployed personnel includes 61 welfare officers and 80 medical personnel, who will be instrumental in providing essential support and care to the pilgrims throughout their pilgrimage. A second batch of 107 personnel is scheduled to depart on April 15, further bolstering the support infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. Minister Zulkifli Hasan emphasized the meticulous preparations undertaken by TH this year, encompassing extensive training programs, leadership development, and specialized courses. These efforts aim to equip the personnel with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively address the diverse needs of the pilgrims. The minister acknowledged that the team is composed of individuals with diverse backgrounds, expertise, and experience, creating a strong and cohesive unit dedicated to delivering high-quality service. The comprehensive training received by all personnel ensures they are well-prepared to fulfill their responsibilities as frontliners during the Haj season.\The Haj season is poised to commence with the first flight of Malaysian pilgrims scheduled to depart on April 18, and the final flight on May 20. A total of 100 chartered flights will be utilized, with AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines facilitating the transportation of pilgrims. The Day of Wukuf, a pivotal moment in the Haj pilgrimage, is anticipated to occur on May 26. Eight departure stations across the nation, including Kota Bharu, Kuala Terengganu, Alor Setar, Bayan Lepas, Senai, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), will serve as reporting points for the pilgrims. Minister Zulkifli Hasan extended his prayers for the smooth execution of all Haj operations, wishing safety and well-being for both the personnel and the pilgrims throughout their time in the Holy Land. The preparations reflect a comprehensive approach to ensure a seamless and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Haj Pilgrimage Saudi Arabia Tabung Haji Religious Affairs Malaysia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ZUS Coffee Tawar Harga Serendah RM5 Buat Pelanggan Masuk KL & Putrajaya Awal PagiTawaran itu bermula 9 April hingga 31 Disember 2026.

Read more »

Sarawak hornbill fire dragon stars in deity procession in KuchingBANGKOK: Thailand has officially begun its annual 'seven dangerous days' road safety campaign for Songkran 2026, with authorities tightening accident prevention measures as millions prepare to travel during the long holiday period

Read more »

ZUS Coffee Tawar Harga Serendah RM5 Buat Pelanggan Masuk KL & Putrajaya Awal PagiTawaran itu bermula 9 April hingga 31 Disember 2026.

Read more »

PM: Six Malaysian vessels transiting Strait of Hormuz in stagesBANGKOK: Thailand has officially begun its annual 'seven dangerous days' road safety campaign for Songkran 2026, with authorities tightening accident prevention measures as millions prepare to travel during the long holiday period

Read more »

Tabung Haji activates monitoring, scenario planning to protect Malaysian Haj pilgrims amid Middle East tensionsSEPANG, April 11 — The safety of Malaysian Haj pilgrims and personnel remains a top priority for the government, particularly in facing any potential risks arising from...

Read more »