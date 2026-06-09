GXBank Launches FlexiCredit to Support Malaysian Gig Workers and Freelancers

Malaysia's first digital bank introduces a fast, flexible credit line for non-traditional income earners, offering up to RM150,000 with approval in minutes. The product aims to provide emergency financial support and promote inclusion.

GXBank, Malaysia 's first digital bank, has launched FlexiCredit, a credit product designed specifically for gig workers, freelancers, and other non-traditional income earners. The offering addresses the gap in traditional banking, where slow, rigid approval processes often fail to serve those with irregular income streams.

With life's unpredictability-from medical emergencies to payday gaps-having immediate access to funds can be crucial. FlexiCredit provides a credit limit of up to RM150,000, available upon approval through the GXBank app in as little as ten minutes. This rapid approval model eliminates the lengthy paperwork and waiting periods associated with conventional loans. Approved users can draw down funds as needed, with the flexibility to make multiple withdrawals.

This ensures that financial support remains accessible for both planned expenses and unexpected crises. The repayment tenure ranges from six to 60 months, and there are no early settlement fees, allowing borrowers to manage their debt on their own terms.

Additionally, GXBank offers GX Biz FlexiLoan for sole proprietors, further extending its mission to support non-traditional earners without requiring physical branch visits. The bank's Challenge the System campaign underscores its commitment to reimagining banking by cutting through red tape and delivering faster, more inclusive financial services. According to internal survey data, 50% of lower-income FlexiCredit borrowers previously could not secure loans elsewhere, highlighting the product's role in promoting financial dignity and inclusion.

By expanding access to credit, GXBank aims to help Malaysians build resilience and confidence in their financial lives, regardless of their employment type. This initiative marks a significant step toward a more adaptive and equitable banking landscape in Malaysia





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Gxbank Flexicredit Digital Banking Gig Economy Financial Inclusion Emergency Fund Malaysia

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