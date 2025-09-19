GXBank Launches Digital Business Banking for MSMEs, Offering Flexible Financing and Enhanced Financial Solutions

GXBank introduces GX Business Banking, a digital banking solution designed to support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). It offers accessible financing through the GX Biz Account, with daily interest up to 2.5% p.a., and the GX Biz FlexiLoan, providing instant credit access up to RM150,000. This initiative aims to streamline banking for sole proprietors, promoting financial inclusion and empowering MSMEs in Malaysia's digital economy.

GXBank launches GX Business Banking , a fully digital solution tailored for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), specifically designed to offer accessible and flexible financial services. This initiative focuses on providing MSMEs, starting with sole proprietors, with a streamlined banking experience. GX Business Banking 's initial offerings include the GX Biz Account, which provides daily interest up to 2.5% per annum (p.a.

), and the GX Biz FlexiLoan, offering instant access to credit up to RM150,000. The platform emphasizes ease of use and efficiency, enabling small business owners to open a GX Biz Account in under eight minutes, eliminating the need for physical paperwork. Eligibility is restricted to Malaysian citizens (MyKad holders) who are sole proprietors of businesses registered with Suruhanjaya Syarikat Malaysia (SSM), requiring only their MyKad and 12-digit Business Registration Number (BRN) for registration. GXBank aims to address the unique challenges faced by small business owners by offering a convenient, digital-first banking solution that is easy to access and manage.\The GX Biz Account provides a competitive daily interest rate of 1% p.a., with an additional bonus interest of up to 1.5% p.a. available for GXBank ecosystem partners. The GX Biz FlexiLoan offers instant and flexible financing options, extending up to RM150,000, subject to eligibility and credit evaluation. The loan boasts no hidden application or utilization fees, offering interest calculations based on the outstanding loan balance at the end of each day, resulting in reduced interest charges with every payment, whether regular installments or additional principal reductions. GXBank further differentiates itself by eliminating monthly and transaction fees and not requiring a minimum balance. Furthermore, GXBank is a member of PIDM, ensuring deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor, providing confidence and security for MSMEs. 24/7 customer support is also available to support business owners. Existing GXBank Personal Account users can easily set up a Business Account through their profile. The platform highlights convenience, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness as core values, making it ideal for small business owners seeking a more streamlined and accessible banking experience. This initiative reflects GXBank’s commitment to fostering financial inclusion and enabling the growth of MSMEs in Malaysia.\GXBank is actively committed to empowering 10,000 MSMEs, promoting growth in a digital-first economy. This program delivers inclusive financing through GX Business Banking, alongside a suite of digital business tools designed to promote expansion. This includes methods to broaden their customer base via the Grab platform, providing HR management solutions, and digital payments. GXBank collaborates with various local companies, including startups that are part of GXBank’s TeXnovasi program, such as du-it, Swipey, and PulseLink. According to GXBank CCO (SME), Prasanna Rao, the pilot program with Grab merchant-partners was overwhelmingly positive, demonstrating high convenience and additional savings, particularly appreciating the instant loan approvals and access to funds. He highlighted the features of the GX Biz Account that provides daily interest and the GX Biz FlexiLoan that offers flexible repayment terms of up to 3 years with zero early settlement penalties and reduced interest charges upon loan repayments. Naim Zahrul, the owner of Smashey’s Gourmet, a pilot merchant, shared his positive experience with GX Business Banking, emphasizing its practicality, user-friendliness, and financial flexibility, noting the seamless process for account opening, loan application, and repayment, which significantly reduced his management stress and allowed more time to focus on running his business





