GWM Ora 5 Hybrid Debuts at Bangkok Motor Show with Competitive Pricing

Great Wall Motor's Ora 5 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) has been revealed at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show, joining the existing battery-electric model in Thailand. The Ora 5 HEV shares the same dimensions and most features as the EV but is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine combined with an electric motor for a total output of 223 PS. It offers Pro and Ultra trims with a starting price of 729,000 baht.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) has unveiled the Ora 5 hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show ( BIMS 2026 ) in Thailand , marking a significant expansion of its Ora 5 lineup beyond the battery-electric variant introduced in late 2024.

The Ora 5 HEV shares its styling and dimensions with the EV version, measuring 4,471 mm in length, 1,833 mm in width, and 1,641 mm in height, with a 2,720 mm wheelbase and 175 mm ground clearance. Both variants are offered in Pro and Ultra trims.

Under the hood, the HEV pairs a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine (150 PS, 240 Nm) with a single electric motor (190 PS, 236 Nm) powered by a 1.03 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a combined output of 223 PS and 476 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 180 km/h, with a claimed fuel consumption of 23.3 km per litre.

The 55-litre fuel tank and hybrid system aim to balance efficiency and performance for the Thai market. The Ora 5 HEV features a suspension setup identical to the EV, comprising MacPherson struts at the front and a multi-link rear axle, complemented by electric power steering and ventilated front discs with solid rear brakes. Standard 18-inch alloy wheels are shod with 225/60R18 tires.

Exterior highlights include automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler, rain-sensing wipers, power-folding mirrors, and roof rails. Inside, the cabin is equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, online navigation, voice commands in Thai and English, telematics, remote app control, OTA updates, and a six-speaker audio system (upgraded to nine in the Ultra trim).

Connectivity options include a 50W wireless charger, one USB-A and one USB-C port up front, plus a USB-C port in the rear. Seating and comfort features vary by trim, with the driver's seat having six-way power adjustment across all models and the Ultra adding ventilation and memory. The front passenger seat is manually adjustable in the Pro but gains power and ventilation in the Ultra.

Upholstery is uniformly leatherette, and rear seats offer a 60:40 split-fold function with a centre headrest. The multifunction steering wheel is adjustable for reach and rake. Safety and driver-assistance systems are comprehensive, with adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, AEB, traffic sign recognition, lane centring, lane keeping, and lane departure warnings standard on both trims. The Ultra versions further include lane change assist, blind spot detection, door open warning, emergency lane keeping, rear and front cross traffic alerts and braking.

Color options for the HEV include Onyx Black, Ivory White, and Mountain Grey, while the EV swaps black for blue and adds Emerald Green. Pricing starts at 729,000 baht (approximately RM88,543) in Thailand





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