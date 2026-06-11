GWM Malaysia Unveils Two Upcoming Electrified Models at KLIMS 2026

GWM Malaysia has previewed two upcoming electrified models, the ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV, at KLIMS 2026. The ORA 5 HEV is primarily designed for urban driving, offering a compact footprint with ample passenger space. The HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV combines electrification with off-road capability, featuring a boxy design and a 25-degree approach angle.

GWM Malaysia has unveiled two upcoming electrified models , the ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV, at KLIMS 2026 . The ORA 5 HEV is primarily designed for urban driving , featuring a softer and lifestyle-focused design with rounded headlights, hidden taillights, and aerodynamic wheels.

It offers a compact footprint with ample passenger space. The HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV, on the other hand, boasts a boxy design with a prominent grille, squared-off headlights, and vertically oriented taillights. It combines electrification with off-road capability, featuring a 25-degree approach angle, a 32-degree departure angle, and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

Both models are powered by GWM's new hybrid systems, with the ORA 5 HEV offering 223PS and 476Nm of torque, while the H7 Hi4 PHEV delivers 370PS and 750Nm of torque. However, launch timelines and pricing have not been revealed





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GWM Malaysia ORA 5 HEV HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV KLIMS 2026 Electrified Models Hybrid Systems Compact SUV Off-Road Capability Urban Driving KLIMS 2026 Launch Timelines Pricing

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