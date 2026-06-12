GWM Malaysia Expands Electric Vehicle Lineup with ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV at KLIMS 2026

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has previewed two new electrified models - the ORA 5 HEV and HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV - at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026. The launch highlights GWM's multi-brand, multi-powertrain strategy to cater to diverse Malaysian consumer preferences, from urban efficiency to adventurous off-road capability, as it strengthens its presence in the region's growing automotive market.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) Malaysia has unveiled two new electrified models at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, signaling a strategic expansion of its local portfolio.

The company, a leading Chinese automaker, showcased the ORA 5 HEV and the HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV under the theme "For Every User, For Every Journey," highlighting its multi-brand, multi-powertrain approach to cater to diverse Malaysian lifestyles. This move underscores GWM's commitment to deepening its foothold in Malaysia's rapidly evolving automotive market, where consumer expectations are shifting towards technology, safety, and convenience beyond basic transportation.

The unveiling was attended by key GWM executives, including Commercial Operations Managing Director Stan Li Hao, International General Manager of Southeast Asia Bruce Xu Xiaolong, Corporate Affairs Managing Director Cui Anqi, and Chief Operating Officer Roslan Abdullah. GWM Malaysia's Chief Operating Officer, Roslan Abdullah, emphasized that modern consumers seek vehicles that integrate seamlessly into their lives, offering advanced driver assistance systems, intelligent connectivity, fuel efficiency, and reliability.

He explained that GWM's multi-brand strategy allows each brand to serve distinct customer groups, from young urban professionals to families and adventure seekers, while providing a range of powertrain technologies for greater flexibility. The ORA 5 HEV is a compact urban crossover powered by the Hi2 intelligent hybrid system, producing 223 PS and 476 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds, and claiming fuel consumption of just 4.4L/100 km with a range exceeding 1,100 km.

Its design earned the "Design of the Year" award at the 2025 London Design Awards, and it holds a Guinness World Record for the lowest fuel consumption by a production hybrid SUV in China. Positioned for efficiency-conscious urban youth, it features waterdrop headlights, hidden taillights, and petal-style low-drag wheels, with dimensions of 4,471mm length and a 2,720mm wheelbase.

The HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV is a boxy urban off-road SUV equipped with the Hi4 plug-in hybrid system, delivering 370 PS and 750 Nm of torque, a 0-100 km/h time of 6.2 seconds, up to 150 km of electric range (CLTC), and a total range over 1,000 km. Built for adventure, it offers a 25° approach angle, 32° departure angle, 580mm wading depth, and an electronically controlled rear differential lock.

Measuring 4,800mm in length with a 2,738mm wheelbase, it targets consumers seeking bold, active lifestyles. Both models reflect GWM's strategy to provide a complete mobility ecosystem, from urban to premium options, tailored to Malaysian needs. The previews are part of a broader showcase at KLIMS 2026, reinforcing GWM's vision for diverse, electrified mobility solutions in Southeast Asia





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GWM Malaysia ORA 5 HEV HAVAL H7 Hi4 PHEV KLIMS 2026 Electrified Vehicles Hybrid SUV Plug-In Hybrid Malaysian Automotive Market Multi-Brand Strategy

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