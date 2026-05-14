Gunshots at Philippine Senate; lawmaker seeks refuge: Marcos, Bato on the run

On Wednesday evening, gunshots were fired at the Philippine Senate building in Pasay, Philippines, where a lawmaker named Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa is seeking refuge due to his role in alleged crimes related to a violent crackdown on drugs during his term. The incident intensified tensions between the government and the lawmaker. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied any government involvement and called for calm.

Senate security is running after gunfire was heard along a hallway at the Philippine Senate, where a lawmaker on the run from the International Criminal Court is seeking refuge.

The shooter, a former police chief, has led National Bureau of Investigation agents on a high-speed chase and invoked his right to sanctuary. President Marcos called for calm and denied any government involvement. The escalating saga between Marcos and his ally-turned rival Vice President Sara Duterte is intensifying and affects the economy, with higher energy prices. The Philippine National Police raised the nationwide alert level and deployed personnel to secure the Senate perimeter.

The shooters' identities have yet to be verified, and a thorough investigation will be conducted. Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, a former police chief, is wanted by the ICC and accused of crimes related to a violent crackdown on drugs during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senate Shooting Ronald Dela Rosa Bato International Criminal Court War On Drugs Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Sara Duterte Philippine National Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gunshots fired as chaos erupts in Philippine senatePeople were told to run for cover as chaos mounted ahead of an attempt to arrest a top senator wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Read more »

Philippine Senate Shooting: Shotguns Fired Amid Chaos Surrounding Arrest Of Senator delA\RosaA Reuters witness reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots at the Philippine Senate on Wednesday. Military personnel were deployed and chaotic scenes unfolded as bailiffs attempted to arrest Senator delA\Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court.

Read more »

Armed Policemen Arrive After Gunshots in Philippine Senate Building; Wanted Lg in HidingArmed policemen were deployed at the entrance of the Philippine Senate building in Manila after gunshots were heard inside the building on May 13, 2026. Multiple senators reportedly hid in their offices, as a wanted legislator sought refuge in the building.

Read more »

Gunfire and Chaos at Philippine Senate as Senator Wanted by ICC Barricades HimselfTensions escalated at the Philippine Senate as Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, former enforcer for President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, remained holed up in his office amid reports of gunfire, following an ICC arrest warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity. He called on supporters to block his extradition, while military personnel surrounded the building. This unfolding crisis has reignited debates over accountability for the controversial 'war on drugs.'

Read more »