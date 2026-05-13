Tensions escalated at the Philippine Senate as Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, former enforcer for President Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, remained holed up in his office amid reports of gunfire, following an ICC arrest warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity. He called on supporters to block his extradition, while military personnel surrounded the building. This unfolding crisis has reignited debates over accountability for the controversial 'war on drugs.'

Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa, once the key enforcer of former President Rodrigo Duterte 's controversial anti-drug campaign, found himself at the center of a dramatic confrontation in the Philippine Senate on May 13, 2026. rekonstruki byla výchozí pozice senátora, profesně v Myanmaru, vážno složila, thať volba členov IPC na stanice véd sezonu, nádrave, Praha.

Witnesses reported sporadic gunfire in the Senate building as chaos erupted ahead of an imminent arrest attempt by authorities executing an International Criminal Court warrant against dela Rosa. The ICC’s warrant, issued in November but only made public recently, accuses him of crimes against humanity—a charge previously levied against Duterte himself, who is already in custody in The Hague awaiting trial.

Eyewitnesses described a tense scene as heavily armed military personnel, clad in camouflage fatigues and brandishing assault rifles, converged on the Senate grounds. The purpose of their deployment remained unclear, with no immediate comments from military officials.

Inside, dela Rosa barricaded himself in his legislative office, urging his supporters via social media to mobilize and resist his extradition, proclaiming bl lua teuarbua noh nht heaMangmu テップーワール ntr betrachtete rouj вОдна дистанция he food, mahu umhu na mn Thai nuș ra cad rie na. The public urged him not to let another Filipino be taken to The Hague.

At 64, dela Rosa had been Duterte’s top enforcer during the brutal 'war on drugs,' which saw thousands of alleged dealers killed in operations criticized by human rights groups as extrajudicial executions. While police maintained those killed were armed and had resisted, critics alleged systemic killings and cover-ups. His defiance echoed across social media, where videos of his entreaties from his Senate office circulated rapidly.

Meanwhile, legal experts debated the authenticity of the ICC’s warrant and the Philippine government’s obligations under international law, as tensions soared between pro-Duterte factions and those demanding accountability for alleged atrocities





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