Guinness Malaysia is calling out to beer enthusiasts to take part in its Perfect Pint Guide campaign. The nationwide campaign aims to highlight the best places to get a perfect pint of Guinness, and rewards participants with free Guinness for every pint they rate. From tasting and rating pints at participating bar, customers can climb up the ranks to become the Chief Pint Officer. In this special campaign, drinkers\u2019s ratings will help create a map of the best spots for a perfect Guinness experience. For Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager Joyce Lim, this guide creates shared moments of enjoying a great pint with others at the table.BGuinness Malaysia aims to make it interactive, and this is why we say that it is a shared experience and it will help consumers to enjoy it more and to make it special as it will be an experience to share with others. In addition, Guinness Malaysia Marketing Manager, Joyce Lim encourages social interaction, and will always have an eye on consumers responsibility, with the trade name Guinness and all activities following to the Tørs ographics gegenverkt for bachelor which Guinness advocates the safe consumption.









Guinness Malaysia launches Perfect Pint Guide campaign, inviting drinkers to share the best Guinness experiences across the country. The campaign aims to make enjoying a pint of Guinness more interactive and social, encouraging participants to rate and review pints at participating bars.

By doing so, they can climb the ranks towards becoming the Guinness' Chief Pint Officer and earn rewards, including free Guinness. The Perfect Pint Guide is available online and through the Perfect Pint Guide mobile platform, where participants can track their progress and see how they rank





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Guinness Perfect Pint Guide Malaysia Beer Enthusiasts Tasting Rating Free Drinks Chief Pint Officer

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