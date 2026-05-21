Gucci Unveils 'GucciCore' Collection in Times Square, Embracing New York City's Energy

Gucci's new creative director, Demna Gvasalia, presented his vision for the brand's future at a captivating show in Times Square, New York. The collection, titled 'GucciCore,' is a departure from traditional fashion, focusing on the essence of New York City life.

Gucci 's new creative director, Demna Gvasalia , unveiled his vision for the brand's future at a captivating show in Times Square , New York. The collection, titled ' Gucci Core,' is a departure from traditional fashion, focusing on the essence of New York City life.

Inspired by the city's energy, culture, and people, Gvasalia created a collection that blends practicality and luxury, reflecting the modern, pragmatic, and easily adaptable style of urban living. The show's location, Times Square, holds significant historical importance for Gucci, as it was the site of the brand's first store outside of Italy in 1953. The iconic location, with its vibrant digital displays and bustling atmosphere, was chosen to reimagine Gucci in a contemporary and theatrical light.

The collection's visual narrative explores the brand's aesthetic through various labels like Gucci Gym, Gucci Pets, Gucci Acqua, and Palazzo Gucci, showcasing how fashion can become an integral part of daily life. The collection's inspiration draws from the diverse personalities and lifestyles of New Yorkers, blending elements of corporate culture, street fashion, and high society. Gvasalia's vision for GucciCore is not just about clothing, but about the way people move and interact within the city.

The collection seamlessly blends practicality and luxury, featuring tailoring, denim, leather, and shearling alongside dramatic details like sequins, embroidery, and accessories. Iconic Gucci patterns are given a modern twist, with the return of the Horsebit in footwear and accessories, adding a sense of stability and sophistication to every movement. The show featured a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Cindy Crawford, Tom Brady, and Paris Hilton, further solidifying the collection's message of inclusivity and accessibility.

The collection's message is clear: GucciCore is about bringing the brand closer to the lives of urban individuals, embracing a style that is less trend-driven and more personal. It's a way for Gvasalia to translate the essence of New York into the language of Gucci





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Gucci Demna Gvasalia New York City Guccicore Times Square Fashion Show Urban Style Luxury Practicality Culture Style Design Celebrities

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