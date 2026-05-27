Gucci Inks Naming Rights Deal with Alpine F1 Team for 2027 Season

Gucci will rebrand Renault's Alpine Formula One team as "Gucci Racing Alpine" starting in 2027, marking the first time a luxury fashion house has lent its name to an F1 squad. The partnership is part of the Italian brand's strategy to boost visibility amid a sales slump and follows other bold marketing initiatives.

Gucci , the Italian luxury fashion house, is set to partner with Renault 's Alpine Formula One team in a groundbreaking move that will see the team compete as " Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team" from the 2027 season onwards.

The announcement, made on May 27, 2026, underscores Gucci's aggressive strategy to enhance brand visibility and reverse a prolonged period of sales decline. This collaboration represents a significant shift in the luxury automotive sponsorship landscape, as Gucci becomes the first luxury brand to directly lend its name to an F1 team, rather than merely serving as a sponsor.

The partnership will see the Alpine team adopt Gucci's distinctive colour palette and branding, merging the worlds of high fashion and elite motorsport. This alliance is part of Gucci's broader "Gucci Racing" initiative, which the company describes as a new business and experiential platform built around the values of performance, precision, discipline, and excellence at the intersection of luxury and sport.

The move follows a series of high-profile marketing stunts by Gucci, including a major runway show held in New York's Times Square earlier in May 2026, all aimed at capturing global attention and re-engaging consumers. The luxury sector is currently facing headwinds, with weakening demand for traditional luxury items like handbags and apparel, prompting brands to explore unconventional avenues for growth and brand reinforcement.

Formula One has become an increasingly attractive platform for luxury brands, offering a premium global audience and associations with cutting-edge technology and performance. In 2024, LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate, secured a multi-year partnership with F1 reportedly worth over $100 million. While financial terms for Gucci's deal were not disclosed, its naming rights agreement with Alpine signifies a deeper level of integration than typical sponsorships.

The partnership also carries strategic relevance for Gucci's parent company, Kering, as it aligns with the career trajectory of Luca de Meo, Kering's CEO and former head of Renault. This connection may facilitate closer collaboration between the brand and the automotive industry, potentially opening doors for future co-branded projects or product collaborations beyond the racetrack





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