Guardiola receives 15th major title from Manchester City after winning FA Cup final

Guardiola's decade as City manager has been marked by his trophy haul, standing in contrast to Chelsea's managerial instability in the past few years. Manchester City skipper Bernardo Silva and John Stones were effusive in their praise for Guardiola, who, despite rumors of wanting to depart at the end of the season, has been given another year's extension to his City contract.

Pep Guardiola’s tenth year as Manchester City coach was underscored by their 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea on Saturday night. The win delivered the club’s 15th major title under Guardiola, who has also won six Premier League titles, five League Cups, and one Champions League trophy.

During his time at City, Guardiola has established himself as the longest-serving current Premier League manager with the same club. Sergio Aguero completed his Premier League double, scoring from the penalty spot following a penalty awarded to Manchester City by referee Jonathan Moss in the 112th minute. Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes saved a Chelsea penalty in the dying minutes of the match.

Scoring for Chelsea was their 5th goal in the season from Reece James from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute





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