GRS-led government in Sabah remains committed to securing constitutional entitlement, increasing Special Grant and securing Commercial Collaboration Agreement with Petronas

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led government in Sabah remains committed to securing Sabah’s 40 per cent constitutional entitlement, increasing the Special Grant and securing a Commercial Collaboration Agreement with Petronas. The GRS Information Chief also announced the setting up of an independent panel to assess the performance and effectiveness of village heads in Kiulu.

KIULU: Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai urged the people not to be misled by opposition claims that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led government was not doing enough to pursue Sabah ’s 40 per cent constitutional entitlement .

Speaking during the Kaamatan celebration and engagement session with Native Court representatives and village heads on Thursday, Joniston said the State Government remained committed to securing the matter as soon as possible through consultation, engagement and maintaining harmonious ties with the Federal Government. The GRS Information Chief also cited the increase in the Special Grant from RM53 million during the previous Warisan administration to RM600 million under the current GRS-led government and the securing of a Commercial Collaboration Agreement with Petronas as positive results.

Meanwhile, Joniston announced the setting up of an independent panel to assess the performance and effectiveness of village heads in Kiulu, saying the panel would also receive complaints related to their conduct and report directly to the Kiulu assemblyman’s office





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GRS-Led Government Sabah Constitutional Entitlement Special Grant Commercial Collaboration Agreement Petronas Native Court Representatives Village Heads Consultation Engagement Harmonious Ties Performance And Effectiveness Complaints Panel Kiulu Assemblyman’S Office

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