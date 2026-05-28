GRS Demands Early Review of Sabah's 40 Percent Special Grant Rate

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah insists that the review for Sabah's constitutional 40 percent Special Grant be completed this year, despite ongoing court proceedings, to strengthen state finances for development projects.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ( GRS ) coalition is pressing for a new rate review of Sabah 's 40 percent Special Grant to be implemented within the current year.

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who serves as GRS secretary-general and also as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, articulated this stance following a Special Discussion Session held at the Sabah International Convention Centre. The session involved GRS leaders and representatives from the Sabah State Legislative Assembly Government Backbenchers Club, focusing on the progress of implementing Sabah's constitutional entitlement.

Armizan emphasized that GRS maintains a firm position demanding that the latest review of the Special Grant rate, as stipulated under Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution, must occur this year. This insistence persists even though the matter remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings at the Court of Appeal level.

He noted that the Federal Government is anticipated to consent to a review with an increased new rate effective in 2026, aligning with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's declaration in the Dewan Rakyat on November 13, 2025, which acknowledged Sabah's 40 percent Special Grant entitlement as enshrined in the Constitution. Meanwhile, the Sabah Government, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, will continue utilizing existing negotiation channels to secure a substantially higher revised Special Grant amount.

The objective is to bolster the state's fiscal capacity to enhance rakyat welfare and development initiatives. These projects encompass water pipeline upgrades, efforts to reduce non-revenue water issues, and the construction of bridges in rural areas. The push for a timely review underscores the importance of adequate financial allocation for Sabah's continued progress and the well-being of its citizens





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Sabah Special Grant GRS Armizan Mohd Ali Constitutional Review State Finance

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