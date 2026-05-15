Growth in Household Consumption Boosted by Positive Labor Market and Fiscal Measures

The growth in household consumption was supported by positive labor market conditions and fiscal measures, with low unemployment rates and basic measures in place. The growth in investment was supported by the continuous implementation of long-term projects by the private and public sectors, high approval rates for approved investments, and the continuous implementation of national plans. "The export growth remained strong, driven mainly by the continued development of E&E exports," said the Chairman of the Planning Unit, Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd. Uzir Mahidin, in the announcement of the first quarter performance 2026. Meanwhile, the growth in import of raw materials slowed down due to slower growth in imports of capital goods, intermediate goods, and consumer goods. "The growth in the service sector slowed down, reflecting a decrease in sales of motor vehicles due to early purchases made in the fourth quarter before the end of the import duty exemption period for electric vehicles," he added.

Ketua Perangkawan, Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd. Uzir Mahidin.berbanding 6.3 peratus pada suku keempat 2025, didorong terutamanya oleh permintaan dalam negeri. Ketua Perangkawan, Datuk Seri Dr. Mohd.

Uzir Mahidin berkata, perbelanjaan isi rumah kekal disokong oleh keadaan pasaran pekerja yang positif, dengan kadar pengangguran yang kekal rendah, di samping langkah-langkah dasar bersasar. Katanya, pertumbuhan pelaburan disokong oleh pelaksanaan berterusan projek berbilang tahun oleh sektor swasta dan sektor awam, kadar realisasi yang tinggi bagi pelaburan yang diluluskan, serta pelaksanaan berterusan pelan induk nasional.

"Dari segi faktor luaran, pertumbuhan eksport kekal kukuh, didorong terutamanya oleh pengembangan berterusan bagi eksport elektrik dan elektronik (E&E)," katanya dalam pengumuman prestasi suku pertama 2026 hari ini. Sementara itu, ujarnya, pertumbuhan import kasar menjadi sederhana berikutan pertumbuhan yang lebih perlahan bagi import barangan modal, barangan perantaraan dan barangan pengguna.

Dari segi penawaran, pertumbuhan sektor perkhidmatan menjadi sederhana, mencerminkan penurunan dalam jualan kenderaan bermotor berikutan pembelian yang dilakukan lebih awal pada suku keempat sebelum tamatnya tempoh pengecualian duti import bagi kenderaan elektrik. Dalam pada itu, inflasi keseluruhan meningkat kepada 1.6 peratus berbanding suku keempat 2025 sebanyak 1.3 peratus, manakala inflasi teras menjadi sederhana kepada 2.1 peratus berbanding sebanyak 2.3 peratus pada suku keempat 2025.

"Inflasi keseluruhan yang lebih tinggi mencerminkan kesan awal pindahan tekanan kos global yang lebih tinggi, sebahagiannya disebabkan oleh konflik di Asia Barat," katanya





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