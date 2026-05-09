Growing Interest in Nuclear Energy as a Clean Energy Solution

The global consensus reached at COP28 on the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels towards cleaner energy systems has sparked growing interest among governments and businesses in both emerging and advanced sources of clean energy to achieve the Paris Agreement targets. The call to accelerate the deployment of clean energy, including nuclear power, as part of the COP28 negotiated outcome and First Global Stocktake reflects increasing recognition that nuclear energy has a key role to play in clean energy transitions.

The global consensus reached at COP28 on the urgent need to transition away from fossil fuels towards cleaner energy systems has sparked growing interest among governments and businesses in both emerging and advanced sources of clean energy to achieve the Paris Agreement targets.

The call to accelerate the deployment of clean energy, including nuclear power, as part of the COP28 negotiated outcome and First Global Stocktake reflects increasing recognition that nuclear energy has a key role to play in clean energy transitions. This marks the first time nuclear energy has been formally specified as one of the solutions to climate change in a COP agreement.

World Nuclear Association Director General Sama Bilbao y León noted that ‘this marks a 180° turn-around in the treatment of nuclear energy in the COP process, from the lone technology excluded from the Kyoto Protocol mechanisms to COP28’s inclusion among a range of zero and low-emissions technologies.





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Clean Energy Nuclear Power COP28 Paris Agreement Clean Energy Transitions Small Modular Reactors (Smrs) Emerging And Advanced Technologies Southeast Asia SMR Developers And Vendors Safety Economic Efficiency Modularity Commercial Viability Scalability Past SMR Projects Babcock & Wilcox’S ‘Mpower’ Design Collapse Of US Department Of Energy’S Flagship

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