Grisly Discovery in Melaka: Decomposed Body Found in Rented Shophouse; Tenant's Son Detained

A foul smell led to the discovery of a decomposed body in a rented shophouse in Melaka, with the tenant's son now in custody as the suspect. In Penang, free ferry services are offered to Malaysians for Wesak Day and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's birthday.

A foul smell emanating from a rented shophouse in Melaka led to the grim discovery of a decomposed body . The tenant's son has been taken into custody as the primary suspect.

Meanwhile, in Penang, the Penang Port Commission (SPPP) has announced two days of free ferry services for Malaysians, on May 31 and June 1, to celebrate Wesak Day and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong's official birthday. The free fares cover return trips between the Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal and the Raja Tun Uda Terminal. Last year, during Wesak Day, the ferry service saw 7,127 foot passengers and 2,221 two-wheeler users for return journeys.

SPPP and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) aim to ease traffic congestion and encourage the use of public transport through such initiatives





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Local News Penang Port Commission Free Ferry Services Wesak Day Yang Di-Pertuan Agong's Birthday Decomposed Body Melaka Tenant's Son Custody Crime

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