Grisly Body Discovery in Melaka Shophouse; Kelantan Hospital to Improve Services After Viral Incident

A foul smell led to the discovery of a decomposed body in a rented Melaka shophouse, with the tenant's son in custody. Meanwhile, the Kelantan Health Department will investigate and improve procedures at Tumpat Hospital following a viral social media post about a 17-year-old patient's treatment delay.

A foul smell emanating from a rented shophouse in Melaka led to the grim discovery of a decomposed body. The tenant's son has been taken into custody as the primary suspect.

The Kelantan Health Department has announced that it will investigate and improve operating procedures at the Tumpat Hospital Emergency and Trauma Unit following a viral social media post about a 17-year-old girl who sought treatment there. The patient, who arrived with symptoms of shortness of breath, fever, cough, and a cold, was initially examined and found stable.

However, she left the hospital without informing staff during the wait for further examination. The department has identified areas for improvement, including communication and patient management, and will implement changes to ensure more effective service delivery





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Body Discovery Melaka Tenant's Son Custody Kelantan Health Department Tumpat Hospital Treatment Delay Social Media Post

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kelantan police say Malaysia-Thailand border remains secure after Pattani shootingKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Police have assured the public that security along the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan remains under control despite a recent armed attack targeting...

Read more »

Sultan Kelantan kurnia dua lembu baka brahman untuk ibadah korbanKOTA BHARU: Sultan Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V berkenan mengurniakan dua ekor lembu baka brahman untuk dikorbankan pada Majlis Ibadah Korban Majlis Agama Islam dan Adat Istiadat Melayu Kelantan (Maik) di Kompleks Islam Jubli Perak Sultan Ismail Petra, Panji, di sini hari ini.

Read more »

Foul smell leads to grisly discovery of decomposed body in rented Melaka shophouse, tenant’s son in custody as suspectMELAKA, May 29 — A decomposed body, believed to have been dead for between two weeks and a month, was found wrapped in a folded mattress inside a shophouse in Pokok Mangga here...

Read more »

Jangan jadikan Hospital PJ satu lagi ‘Hospital Maran’Rakyat Petaling Jaya memerlukan sebuah hospital kerajaan yang mudah diakses serta mampu memenuhi keperluan penduduk yang semakin meningkat.

Read more »