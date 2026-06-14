Granddaughter Loses Legal Battle Over Charitable Trusts Left by Philanthropist

Fauziyah Mohd Ahbidin, in her late 60s, lost her claim for income from Islamic charitable trusts (wakaf) established by her grandfather Ahna Mohamed Kassim Ally Mohamed, who died in 1935. The High Court ruled that the wakaf properties are irrevocable under the Shafie sect of Islam, rejecting her argument that her grandfather was a Hanafi. The case involved land donated for Masjid Kassim and Kubur Kassim burial ground, with accumulated funds reaching S$23 million.

The granddaughter of a philanthropist who died in 1935 has lost her claim for income from Islamic charitable trusts, known as wakaf, which he left.

Fauziyah Mohd Ahbidin, a kitchen helper in her late 60s, filed a lawsuit against the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) in 2019. She sought a declaration of her grandfather's will, which she contended entitled her to two-fifths of the net income from the properties placed in wakafs. Under Singapore law, a wakaf is a permanent dedication of assets by a Muslim for religious or charitable purposes.

The assets are legally vested in MUIS, which manages them to generate income distributed to beneficiaries. The original assets are preserved in perpetuity. Fauziyah's grandfather, Ahna Mohamed Kassim Ally Mohamed, created wakafs for the establishment of a mosque known as Masjid Kassim and a burial ground known as Kubur Kassim. A key issue in the case was whether the Indian Muslim merchant was a follower of the Hanafi sect or the Shafie sect of Islam.

While a wakaf is generally irrevocable, views are split under the Hanafi school of jurisprudence, with the minority view considering it theoretically possible to revoke a wakaf. High Court Judge Mohamed Faizal found that the will was valid and that Kassim had intended to grant his son a two-fifth share of the income from the wakaf properties.

However, under Shafie jurisprudence, a wakaf cannot be revoked or altered. The judge rejected Fauziyah's claim that Kassim was a Hanafi, highlighting a probate filing in 1962 where Kassim's son declared on oath that his father was a Shafie. The judge ruled that the majority view applies in Singapore for Hanafi followers, meaning a Hanafi cannot revoke or vary a wakaf previously dedicated.

The plots of land on which Kubur Kassim stood were compulsorily acquired by the Government in 1987 and are not part of the current claim. Fauziyah had filed a separate lawsuit over these plots but discontinued it in 2021. The land involved in the case now includes not only the mosque but also the East Bay Gardens condominium and shops and offices at Wisma Indah.

According to the latest MUIS annual report, the accumulated fund from the Kassim wakafs amounted to S$23 million, with a net surplus of S$1.26 million in 2024. Between 1914 and 1927, Kassim signed documents to create the wakafs. His only child, Mohamed Ahbideen Mohamed Kassim, also known as Ahna Mohamed Zainal Abidin Kassim, was born in 1928. In 1932, Kassim appointed new trustees and made a will described as an imperfect attempt to reserve income for his son.

The will directed trustees to divide net income into five shares, with two shares for himself and later his son. Dismissing Fauziyah's claim, the judge acknowledged the human dimension but said bending settled legal principles would do violence to the legal framework and the institution of wakaf. In February 1936, Kassim's widow and her father filed a petition to administer the estate. Zainal, who ran a teh tarik stall, died in 2011, bequeathing his inheritance share to Fauziyah.

She initially applied for an inheritance certificate based on Shafie, but later applied as a Hanafi, leading to the dispute. The judge emphasized that courts are not at liberty to reshape the law in response to sympathy. The case underscores the complexity of Islamic inheritance and trust law in Singapore, where a wakaf is considered irrevocable, and the sect of the donor at the time of creation determines the legal outcome





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