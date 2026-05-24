Grand Slam Preview: Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff Battle for French Open Glory

Novak Djokovic aims to make history as the first player to win 25 Grand Slam titles. Coco Gauff defends her women's title. Taylor Townsend and American compatriot Coco Gauff meet in the first round.

Jannik Sinner seeks to make history as a first-time men's champion at Roland Garros . Andy Murray , Roger Federer also set to make their return. Marco Andretti to partner Lando Norris in F1 from 2026.

The American star moves up to a more prominent role, which brings an end to his contract with Haas. Lando Norris is the team's current driver. Luxembourg arrest ex-minister in child exploitation case. Olaf Demmer had been in the job for just two months, and the case was confirmed by the Attorney General





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Roland Garros Coco Gauff Taylor Townsend French Open Jannik Sinner Andy Murray Roger Federer Djokovic Halle Swiatek Eala Jones Rotterdam Dutch Open Rotterdam Rotterdam Dutch Open 2026 Rotterdam Dutch Open 2025 Rotterdam Dutch Open 2024

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