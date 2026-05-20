GrammaCrackers, 81, Swatting Surprise as Armed Police Enter Her Twitch Stream

Sue Jacquot, a grandmother from Canada, was raided during a 24/7 live streaming marathon on her Twitch channel. Despite discovering armed police officers with guns drawn, Jacquot returned to her stream the following day to reassure her fans and describe the experience as 'kinda fun'. She praised the responding officers and found the unique opportunity to meet new people as a result of the raid.

Sue Jacquot, an 81-year-old grandmother and Twitch streamer known as 'GrammaCrackers', gained admiration for her positive reaction to being raided during a live stream on May 18, 2021.

Despite discovering armed police officers with guns drawn entering her streaming room, Jacquot returned the following day to reassure her fans that she was unharmed and unfazed. She described the experience as 'kinda fun', emphasizing the attention she received from her family during the ordeal.

In contrast to other swatting victims, Jacquot maintained her poise, emphasizing that she 'never felt more protected' and appreciated the respect shown by the responding officers





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