Grab Unveils New AI-Powered Features to Transform Its Superapp into an Intelligent Everyday Guide

Grab is rolling out a suite of new AI-powered features, including Group Ride, Grab More, and an AI Assistant, to transform its superapp into an intelligent everyday guide for users across Southeast Asia. The updates, powered by the Grab Intelligence Layer, aim to enhance user experience across mobility, food delivery, travel, payments, and merchant tools.

Grab is redefining its superapp, positioning it as an intelligent everyday guide for users throughout Southeast Asia . The latest updates span across core services, including mobility, food delivery, travel, payments, and merchant tools, and are being rolled out progressively across various markets, with an initial focus on Malaysia.

These enhancements are driven by what Grab calls the Grab Intelligence Layer, an advanced AI infrastructure built upon the insights derived from over 20 billion rides and orders. This powerful AI foundation facilitates real-time decision-making and automates processes across the entire Grab ecosystem. Philipp Kandal, the Chief Product Officer of Grab, emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging AI to benefit users most. He stated, “As a product builder, I believe AI should work the hardest for the people who need it most. I’m excited that the products we are launching today at GrabX are like having a smart companion by your side. Whether you’re a consumer who just wants a chatbot to choose your lunch, a merchant who needs to monitor multiple shops remotely, or a driver getting hands-free voice advice — we want the Grab app to be the Everyday Guide that handles the manual tasks, so you can focus on your day.”\The recently unveiled features, showcased at GrabX 2026, represent a significant leap forward in user experience and operational efficiency. The Group Ride feature allows up to four users to share a single vehicle, coordinating multiple pickup and drop-off points within the same trip. This feature eliminates the need for individual bookings, enabling passengers traveling in similar directions to share a ride. Grab estimates that users can save up to 40% on fares compared to taking separate rides, as the AI dynamically sequences the trip to optimize efficiency. Each passenger’s fare is determined based on factors like distance traveled, traffic conditions, and time taken.\Another key feature, Grab More, tackles the common issue of multiple delivery fees when ordering from different merchants. With this, users can add items from another nearby merchant before or after checkout without incurring extra delivery fees, minimum order charges, or small order surcharges. The underlying AI coordinates the logistics to ensure both orders arrive together seamlessly, regardless of originating merchant, streamlining the process without adding to costs or complexity for users. The Grab AI Assistant is a conversational assistant embedded directly within the app, letting users describe their needs in natural language. For instance, planning a group meal is as simple as asking the assistant. The AI will then suggest options tailored to preferences, dietary restrictions, and group size, even completing tasks like making reservations or recommending food delivery choices. This integration aims to minimize the need for users to switch between different app sections. Driver-partners also benefit from the Driver AI Assistant, providing real-time voice guidance and support. This includes help with messaging passengers and navigating Grab’s policies, assisting drivers in staying focused on the road. The Grab Shopping Agent simplifies grocery and shopping tasks, allowing users to input requests via photos, voice notes, or text. The system then builds a ready-to-checkout cart across multiple merchants, including smart substitutions to address unavailable items, further streamlining the shopping experience. \Furthermore, GrabMaps expands beyond basic navigation, integrating journey planning with real-time contextual information to help users with their travel decisions. It offers insights into when to leave, how to get there, and what to expect on arrival. The features include real-time parking availability, EV charger locations, public transport schedules, and indoor navigation within malls and buildings, along with integration with users' calendars and trip history to recommend destinations and compare travel options. Cash Loan provides in-app lending aimed at users with limited credit history. Eligible users can select loan amounts, customize repayment plans, and receive quick approval decisions directly within the Grab app, using Grab's data and AI-powered underwriting. The Personalised Travel Experience consolidates travel-related information into a single interface, offering reminders, check-in information, boarding gates, and flight updates. Upon arrival, it provides indoor navigation for easy baggage belt and ride pickup point location. Finally, GrabStays is a hotel booking service launched under Grab’s Partner Apps program allowing users to search and book accommodations directly within the Grab ecosystem





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