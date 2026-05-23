Grab Provides Ride Discounts and Perks for Fans to Support Badminton at PERODUA Malaysia Masters

Grab Malaysia is offering a total of RM6 off rides to or from Unifi Arena during the tournament period for badminton fans interested in catching the matches live. The promo code is RM3 off one-way, and is exclusively available for 'Group Ride' only. At Bukit Jalil, Grab has also set up dedicated pick-up and drop-off signages to help visitors navigate the venue more smoothly. Grab Malaysia has set up a system allowing for quiz-based competitions amongst the delivery-partners for exciting quizzes. Daihatsu, a sponsor of PERODUA Malaysia Masters, is providing a total of RM2.5 million in cash prizes to badminton stars participating in the tournament.

Whether you are shouting at the mamak or catching the smashes live at Bukit Jalil , Grab is here to power the nation's favourite pastime this week.

This is because badminton, which sessions during major tournaments to group chats blowing up every time a Malaysian pair pulls off a comeback, has a way of bringing everyone together. The energy is returning this week as the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026 presented by Daihatsu takes place at Unifi Arena, Bukit Jalil from 19 to 24 May.

And if you're planning to catch the matches live, Grab is rolling out several perks for fans throughout tournament week under its #GrabBersamaMalaysia campaign. The initiative is part of Grab's wider efforts to support local sports and major sporting events in Malaysia. To help badminton fans get to the venue easier, Grab is offering a total of RM6 off rides to or from Unifi Arena during the tournament period.

Do note: The promo code is for RM3 off one-way, and is exclusively for 'Group Ride' only. Besides ride discounts, Grab has also set up dedicated pick-up and drop-off signages around the stadium precinct to help visitors navigate the venue more smoothly. Registered to ITF and Badminton World Federation, Malaysia's badminton stars shine at 2026's PERODUA Malaysia Masters.

According to Grab, the interview series aims to give fans a closer look at the athletes beyond what they see during matches, while highlighting the journeys of Malaysia's next generation of badminton talents. Fans can also take part in Grab's online giveaway running from 20 May until 7 June. Prizes include four signed Yonex badminton racquets and badminton bags worth a combined RM4,000.

The racquets are the same models used by the featured athletes in the interview videos as they rise to the top along with winners having a chance to receive signed Yonex badminton gear – the same model of gear used by Malaysia's rising doubles players





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Grab PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2026 Presented By Dai Unifi Arena Bukit Jalil Badminton Promo Code Group Ride Riders Malaysia Journey Daihatsu Malaysia Masters 2026 Badminton Stars Victory Malaysia Masters 2026 Grab Malaysia Masters Grab Malaysia Masters Badminton Play Badminton Session

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