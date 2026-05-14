The text discusses the government's plans to address the gaps in support for hawkers and small traders, as flagged by a survey, and the Prime Minister's emphasis on continuing efforts to resolve the people's problems. It also mentions the possibility of state elections in Johor and the upcoming national convention in Johor, where the coalition's electoral tone and direction will be set.

Govt to step up engagement after survey flags gaps in support for hawkers, small traders , says Fahmi KUALA LUMPUR: There is no indication from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the 16th General Election will be held this year, says Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil .

Fahmi, who is also the coalition’s communications director, said the Prime Minister had instead stressed that the government’s efforts to address and resolve the people’s problems must continue.

"There is no indication from the Prime Minister, but he has reminded leaders and Members of Parliament to always be prepared for any possibility. "This includes state elections such as in Johor. While we know Johor may face elections, perhaps not now, but it is not impossible in the not-too-distant future.

"The focus of leaders, especially those serving in the Cabinet, is to ensure that our plans to bring about change and reform can be implemented as effectively as possible," he said when met after the Lembah Pantai Teachers’ Day celebration on Thursday (May 14). Fahmi said the coalition’s national convention in Johor this weekend is expected to set its electoral tone, amid speculation over early state elections in Johor and Melaka.

He said Anwar, who is also the coalition chairman, is expected to outline its direction at the convention, which will guide election preparations and seat negotiations at both state and national levels. Rafizi hands over documents, video recordings to MACC in voluntary sessio





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Government Hawkers Small Traders Survey Prime Minister Electoral Tone National Convention Johor Melaka Anwar Ibrahim Fahmi Fadzil MACC

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