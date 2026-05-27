Government to Examine Suhakam's Findings on Taiping Prison Incident, Says Fahmi Fadzil

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government will review Suhakam's findings on the Taiping Prison assault that killed an inmate before deciding on further action.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has stated that the government will carefully review the findings of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia ( Suhakam ) regarding the Taiping Prison incident before deciding on any further action.

Speaking at a press conference after the closing of the Inter-Agency Retreat on Combatting Online Scam 2026 at The Vertical, Connexion Conference and Event Centre in Kuala Lumpur on May 24, 2026, Fahmi, who is also the government's spokesman, emphasized that the matter has not yet been discussed at Cabinet level but underscored Putrajaya's concern over Suhakam's findings. He said, "Usual process involves Suhakam's annual report being tabled in Parliament for debate, and we will study it.

We are concerned about Suhakam's findings. God willing, we will examine them before taking any action," as quoted by Free Malaysia Today. The Suhakam public inquiry revealed a shocking incident at Taiping Prison where more than 100 inmates were assaulted by approximately 60 wardens during a transfer exercise from Hall B to Block E on January 17 last year. The assault resulted in the death of one detainee, Gan Chin Eng.

While one warden has been charged with culpable homicide over Gan's death, Suhakam has called for criminal charges to be filed against other wardens involved in the assault following its public inquiry. The government's response comes amid growing public outcry over prison conditions and the treatment of inmates. Human rights groups have urged the government to take swift action against those responsible and to implement reforms to prevent such incidents in the future.

Fahmi's statement indicates that the government is taking the findings seriously but is proceeding with caution, likely to ensure that any legal or administrative actions are based on a thorough review of the evidence. The Taiping Prison incident has raised questions about the use of force by prison authorities and the oversight mechanisms in place. The government will be expected to provide a comprehensive response that addresses both accountability and systemic reforms.

In addition to the criminal charges, Suhakam has recommended improvements in prison management, including better training for wardens and the establishment of independent oversight bodies. The government's decision on how to proceed will be closely watched by civil society and international observers





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