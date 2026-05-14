Government Studying Diesel Subsidy Mechanism Aligned with Budi Madani System

Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, a Cabinet member, has revealed that the government is studying the implementation of a diesel subsidy mechanism aligned with the Budi Madani system for RON95 petrol subsidies. This comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding targeted fuel subsidies.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is studying the implementation of a diesel subsidy mechanism aligned with the Budi Madani system for RON95 petrol subsidies, says Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said this was among the focus of the Cabinet at present, amid ongoing discussions surrounding targeted fuel subsidies.

"Right now, the government is examining issues related to diesel, including implementing diesel subsidies using a system similar to Budi95," he said. On whether the government is considering reducing the Budi95 quota, Fahmi said the matter was not discussed at the Cabinet meeting yesterday, reiterating that the current focus was on aligning diesel subsidy distribution with the Budi95 mechanism.

The quota for subsidised RON95 petrol under Budi95 was temporarily adjusted to 200 litres from 300 litres per month effective April 1, following the Middle East crisis. PN rep's foreign home ownership claim doesn't reflect official records, says Penang exco manKing grants audience to actress Fan Bingbin





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Diesel Subsidy Budi Madani System RON95 Petrol Subsidies Cabinet Meeting Middle East Crisis Budi95 Quota Diesel Subsidies Targeted Fuel Subsidies Government Focus Diesel Subsidy Mechanism Budi Madani System For RON95 Petrol Subsidies Cabinet Meeting Middle East Crisis Budi95 Quota Diesel Subsidies Targeted Fuel Subsidies Government Focus Diesel Subsidy Mechanism Budi Madani System For RON95 Petrol Subsidies

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