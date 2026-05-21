Government School Teacher Charged with Sexual Offences Against Student

A 41-year-old government school teacher has been charged with five counts of sexual offences allegedly committed against her 14-year-old student. The charges include carnal intercourse against the order of nature, committing physical and non-physical sexual assaults. The court ordered her to report to the nearest police station, stay away from the alleged victim and witnesses, and surrender her passport. The lawyer asked for a lower bond as his client's financial situation was considered. The next mention in the court is on July 1.

A 41-year-old government school teacher has been charged with five counts of sexual offences allegedly committed against her 14-year-old student. She pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to her in court.

The charges include carnal intercourse against the order of nature, committing physical and non-physical sexual assaults against the victim. The court ordered her to report to the nearest police station, stay away from the alleged victim and witnesses, and surrender her passport. The lawyer asked for a lower bond as his client's financial situation was considered





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Aisyikin Sutan Shahril Government School Teacher 41-Year-Old Student Sexual Offences Carnal Intercourse Against The Order Of Nature Physical Sexual Assaults Non-Physical Sexual Assaults Appropriate Bond Next Mention In The Court

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