Government's new Madani Mediation Centre initiative launched under Prime Minister's Department

The initiative falls under the Prime Minister's Department and aims to improve access to alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and reduce the burden of legal costs for the public and small businesses by resolving disputes involving claims below RM250,000 without going through lengthy court proceedings.

The government's new 'Madani Mediation Centre' initiative falls under the Prime Minister's Department, overseen by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department ( Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

This is a pro bono commercial mediation service aimed at resolving disputes involving claims below RM250,000 without going through lengthy court proceedings. Fahmi Fadzil, Communications Minister, described the initiative as an initiative to improve access to alternative dispute resolution mechanisms and reduce the burden of legal costs for the public and small businesses





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Regulation Law Government Initiative Mediation Center Alternative Dispute Resolution Claim Resolution Legal Costs Reduction

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