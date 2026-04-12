Government Reviews Diesel Subsidy Expansion to Support Farmers and Affected Groups

The Malaysian government is conducting a comprehensive review of its diesel subsidy program, considering proposals to expand its reach and provide assistance to more affected groups, especially farmers, in response to rising diesel prices.

SUNGAI PETANI: The Malaysian government is undertaking a thorough review of proposals aimed at broadening the diesel subsidy program, with the objective of ensuring that a wider range of affected groups, particularly farmers, can benefit from the financial assistance. Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, the political secretary to the Finance Minister, stated that the government remains attentive to the concerns raised by various segments of the population impacted by escalating diesel prices. He emphasized that the administration is actively exploring avenues to provide support, including the potential for targeted subsidies similar to those provided under the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) program. Furthermore, the government is considering expanding the availability of fleet cards to additional groups that were previously excluded, such as farmers.

'All of these aspects are currently under investigation, incorporating feedback received from farmers, some of whom are not enrolled in the existing schemes but are nonetheless experiencing adverse consequences,” he stated. 'The government is conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the situation to ensure that no group is left unattended.' He made these remarks while speaking to reporters following his attendance at an Aidilfitri open house in Gurun recently, as reported by Bernama. He pointed out that the successful implementation of the Budi95 program, which experienced minimal challenges, serves as a crucial point of reference in designing a new approach to expanding the diesel subsidy scheme. The emphasis is on promoting efficiency, simplicity, and a seamless rollout process.

Additionally, Muhammad Kamil mentioned that the government is carefully considering the prevailing fiscal constraints. Expenditures allocated to mitigate the impact of rising fuel prices have significantly increased, climbing from approximately RM700 million to RM6 billion. 'This augmentation reflects the government's steadfast commitment to preventing the public from being severely affected by the rising global oil prices, but concurrently, we must assess our present financial capabilities,” he explained.

He further indicated that measures related to subsidy rationalization, expenditure savings, and enforcement efforts to curb leakages have, to date, enabled the country to absorb the impact of surging global oil prices. “However, if costs continue to escalate, I believe it would be inappropriate for us to maintain the status quo. Instead, adjustments and shifts are required to align with the current economic developments,” he declared. Addressing the matter of ferry services to Langkawi, which have also been affected, he clarified that the issue falls under the purview of the Transport Ministry. The ministry will evaluate any proposed improvements, including their implications for the tourism sector on the resort island.

The government's proactive approach signals its dedication to addressing the concerns arising from diesel price fluctuations, while simultaneously managing budgetary challenges and ensuring equitable distribution of resources. The comprehensive review reflects a nuanced understanding of the economic landscape and a commitment to implementing effective and sustainable solutions. The government aims to strike a balance between providing necessary support to its citizens and maintaining fiscal responsibility in the face of global economic uncertainties. This ongoing assessment underlines the government's dedication to continuously monitoring and adapting its policies to effectively address the evolving needs of the populace.





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