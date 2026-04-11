Government Maintains RM20,000 Subsidy for Rumah Mesra Rakyat Despite Rising Costs

The Malaysian government will continue to provide a RM20,000 subsidy for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) program, absorbing increased construction costs despite global economic challenges. Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the decision, highlighting the government's commitment to affordable housing and announcing new projects and collaborations to ensure timely project completion.

TELUK INTAN: The Malaysian government has decided to maintain the RM20,000 subsidy for the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) program, despite rising construction costs, including those related to diesel, due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Minister of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), Nga Kor Ming, announced that the government will absorb these increased costs as part of its commitment to assist citizens in owning comfortable homes.

He emphasized that the subsidy rate remains unchanged, with a budget allocation of RM500 million for this year alone. In Teluk Intan specifically, 16 RMR projects have already been approved for this year. This means that citizens are only required to pay RM55,000 for a home, while the government covers the RM20,000 subsidy. Furthermore, individuals unable to afford the down payment can apply for a loan with monthly installments of RM300 over 16 years, interest-free. This commitment was highlighted during the Sentuhan Kasih Aidilfitri Parliament event held at the MPTI Hall in Teluk Intan. In addition to the RMR subsidy confirmation, Nga Kor Ming also announced eight new projects under the KPKT Sentuhan Kasih 2026 program, with a total allocation of RM47.44 million. These projects will focus on developing schools, welfare facilities, mosques, and infrastructure within Teluk Intan. A total of 6,545 new RMR units are planned nationwide, with a focus on accelerating project completion to mitigate the impact of rising costs and ensure housing affordability. This continued commitment demonstrates the government's resolve in ensuring affordable and quality housing for its citizens, even in the face of global economic challenges. This strategic move aligns with the government's broader vision of fostering a thriving and inclusive society, where every citizen has access to essential services such as affordable housing. The government's decision to absorb the increased costs reflects a responsible approach to economic management, protecting citizens from the full brunt of global economic fluctuations. The government will continue monitoring and assessing the impact of economic events, ensuring that the RMR program remains sustainable and accessible to those in need. Furthermore, Nga Kor Ming addressed concerns regarding potential delays in housing projects due to the West Asia conflict. He stated that the ministry will collaborate with key stakeholders, including the Real Estate and Housing Developers' Association Malaysia (REHDA) and the Master Builders Association Malaysia, to ensure projects are completed on schedule. This collaborative approach aims to streamline processes and overcome potential obstacles. To facilitate this, a meeting will be convened shortly, and the National Housing Department has been instructed to relax certain requirements and simplify procedures for affordable housing projects. The goal is to ensure that the ministry's vision for 2030, which includes eliminating abandoned housing projects, is achieved. The government's proactive measures reflect a commitment to building a more resilient and sustainable housing market, capable of withstanding economic uncertainties and delivering affordable housing solutions for the people. This continued focus on improving access to housing underscores the government's dedication to improving the quality of life for all Malaysians. The government’s proactive approach and dedication to resolving challenges in the housing market reflect a comprehensive strategy that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens. The collaboration with industry stakeholders and the streamlining of processes aim to ensure the seamless execution of housing projects, contributing to the nation's progress and enhancing the well-being of the people





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Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) Subsidy Housing Affordable Housing Government

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