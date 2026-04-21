Government Launches Ops Tiris 4.0 Task Force to Curb Smuggling in Sabah and Labuan

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has introduced a specialized task force to combat fuel smuggling and trade leakages across Sabah and Labuan, focusing on integrated agency cooperation and enhanced border security.

The government has officially launched the Ops Tiris 4.0 Integrated Special Task Force specifically tailored for the Sabah and Labuan regions, marking a significant step in the administration’s commitment to curbing illegal trade and resource leakage.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who also serves as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, announced that this strategic initiative is designed to address the unique geographical and economic challenges faced by these territories. By integrating resources and intelligence, the government aims to create a more robust enforcement framework that can effectively counter the sophisticated tactics employed by smugglers operating along the vast maritime and terrestrial borders of East Malaysia. During a high-level meeting held in Kota Kinabalu, the official mandate for the task force was formally handed over to the Sabah Federal Secretary and the Sabah State Secretary. These two senior officials will provide the necessary leadership to oversee operations, while the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Sabah will function as the central secretariat. This collaborative model ensures that federal directives are seamlessly executed alongside state-level operations. Key agencies participating in this initiative include the Sabah Ports and Harbours Department, the Sabah Ports Authority, and the Labuan Port Authority. By unifying these entities under a single task force, the government seeks to eliminate bureaucratic friction and enhance the efficiency of enforcement activities, particularly in monitoring critical logistical hubs and coastal entry points. The creation of this task force follows rigorous deliberations during the Inter-agency Enforcement Coordination High-Level Committee meetings and subsequent Cabinet discussions held in April. A major driver for this action is the significant price disparity of subsidized fuel between Malaysia and its neighbors, specifically Indonesia and the Philippines, which has historically incentivized illicit cross-border trafficking. Addressing these leakages is a top priority for the administration as it strives to preserve national resources and ensure that subsidized goods actually reach their intended beneficiaries within the local population. By deploying localized strategies, the Ops Tiris 4.0 initiative intends to proactively monitor high-risk areas, disrupt smuggling supply chains, and reinforce national security protocols along Malaysia’s vulnerable border regions. This comprehensive approach reflects a broader commitment to fiscal responsibility and regional stability, signaling a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities that threaten the socio-economic well-being of the Sabah and Labuan communities





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Ops Tiris 4.0 Sabah And Labuan Smuggling Prevention Fadillah Yusof Border Security

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