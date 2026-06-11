Government Initiatives Drive Malaysian SMEs to Expand Internationally

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim announced that Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are set to expand internationally as government initiatives drive market access through new partnerships in Japan. The ministry's priority is to ensure MSMEs can penetrate and capture larger market shares both domestically and internationally.

Cosmobeaute Malaysia and beautyexpo 2026 returns to KLCC to drive B2B excellence and new business frontiers PETALING JAYA: Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are set to expand internationally as government initiatives drive market access through new partnerships in Japan, says Steven Sim, the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

The minister stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's official visit to Japan also focused on creating new opportunities for Malaysian SMEs to grow abroad. As the world still faces the impact of the global supply crisis due to geopolitical conflicts and disruptions in international supply chains, the ministry's priority is to ensure MSMEs can penetrate and capture larger market shares both domestically and internationally.

This strategic approach aligns with the ABCD framework (Accelerating productivity, Bureaucracy reduction, Capital accessibility and Developing market access). The 'D' component in particular emphasizes expanding market access, building international business networks, and opening export opportunities for Malaysian companies. Past efforts have already borne significant results. The 'Make Malaysian Businesses Great' business matching session held during the Makkah Halal Forum 2026 in Saudi Arabia last February successfully generated potential transactions worth RM2bil.

The Bank Rakyat BizMatch: Make Malaysian Businesses Great program was held in Tokyo on June 10 during Anwar's official visit. The program brought together seven Malaysian companies with 27 Japanese companies to explore cooperation and market expansion in sectors including food, agriculture, commodity-based manufacturing, and green technology. The program could generate transactions exceeding RM500mil within the next 12 months. A mother of two tearfully begs for leniency in court after being caught attempting to sleep with another man.

The remains of 27 Rohingya victims from last year's boat capsize incident were buried in Pokok Sena





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Government Initiatives Market Access International Partnerships Japanese Market Msmes Expansion Accelerating Productivity Bureaucracy Reduction Capital Accessibility Developing Market Access Make Malaysian Businesses Great Program Bank Rakyat Bizmatch Program Makkah Halal Forum 2026 Anwar Ibrahim's Official Visit To Japan Japanese Companies Sectors Including Food Agriculture Commodity-Based Manufacturing And Green Technology Transactions Exceeding Rm500mil Within The Nex Mother Of Two Tearfully Begs For Leniency In C Remains Of 27 Rohingya Victims From Last Year'

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