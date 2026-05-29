Government Formulates Initiatives to Assist Media Practitioners Amid AI and Economic Uncertainty

The Communications Ministry is working to help media practitioners navigate the challenges of AI and economic uncertainty, with initiatives to be announced in the coming days.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, through the Communications Ministry, is formulating various initiatives to help media practitioners in the country navigate current challenges, including the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and economic uncertainty.

Its minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said this year's National Journalists' Day (Hawana) was being celebrated amid concerns among media practitioners over their jobs and future in the media industry. The existence of a free and ethical media formed the cornerstone of the country's democratic system. Free and ethical media are vital, not only for the country's democratic system, but also for the future of Malaysia.

With the theme 'Media Integrity Strengthens Credibility', the highlight of the Hawana 2026 celebration will take place at the PICCA Convention Centre @ Arena Butterworth in Penang on June 20 and is expected to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The event is expected to bring together about 1,000 media practitioners from both domestic and international backgrounds, serving as a strategic platform to generate fresh ideas and set the direction of contemporary journalism.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists' Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, to honour the contributions and services of media practitioners and veteran journalists in the nation's development. Organised by the Communications Ministry with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, Hawana serves as the pinnacle platform in recognising the contributions, dedication and professionalism of media practitioners in Malaysia





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Datuk Fahmi Fadzil National Journalists' Day Hawana 2026 Media Integrity Strengthens Credibility Free And Ethical Media

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