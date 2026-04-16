Government Facilitates Travel Documents for Students Detained at Illegal Border Crossing

The Home Minister has directed immigration and police to assist 34 Malaysian students, apprehended for using illegal routes to attend school in Rantau Panjang from Thailand, in obtaining proper travel documents. While acknowledging community ties and educational needs, authorities emphasize the importance of legal border crossings to combat cross-border crime and exploitation by smuggling syndicates.

In a significant move to address the challenges faced by students residing in Thailand but attending school in Rantau Panjang , Malaysia , the Home Ministry has instructed the Immigration Department and the police to provide assistance in obtaining valid travel documents . This directive comes in the wake of the detention of 34 Malaysia n students who were apprehended for crossing the border via illegal routes in Rantau Panjang . Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail highlighted that this approach is designed to streamline processes for these students, ensuring their educational continuity while upholding the integrity of border security.

The Minister stated that on April 15, he issued clear instructions to the Director-General of Immigration, Datuk Zakaria Shaaban, and the Kelantan police chief, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat, to facilitate the issuance of travel documents for these children. This announcement was made during a press conference held at the Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih in Kuala Lumpur, following the Mekar Didik Initiative Documentation Handover Ceremony & Kaunter Lorong Programme.

The Minister underscored the delicate balance between acknowledging the close family and social ties that often exist in border areas like Rantau Panjang and Golok, and the absolute necessity of adhering to legal frameworks for all cross-border movements. He reiterated that such movements mandate the possession of valid travel documents, such as passports or border passes, emphasizing their critical role in safeguarding against a spectrum of cross-border crimes including drug smuggling, illicit firearms trade, human trafficking, and the movement of other contraband.

The government recognizes the unique circumstances of communities living along the border, who frequently need to traverse between countries for essential reasons, including educational pursuits. In previous instances, border gates have been opened earlier to accommodate the travel needs of students, and facilities have been adapted to better serve the requirements of the local population. Nevertheless, the police are undertaking investigations to ascertain the precise reasons behind the students' use of illegal routes, exploring potential documentation issues or other contributing factors.

The Minister also pointed to the pervasive threat posed by smuggling syndicates and drug trafficking networks at the national border, noting the concerning possibility that these criminal entities might exploit vulnerable groups, including students and even animals, in their illicit operations. To facilitate legal passage, a border pass is available at a nominal cost of approximately RM10, offering a more convenient and lawful means of crossing the border.

Earlier reports indicated that the 34 students, aged between seven and 16, were detained on the morning of April 12, while attempting to cross through the unofficial Jambu crossing point to reach their school in Rantau Panjang. They were subsequently released on police bail on the evening of April 13, following the intervention and subsequent release by the authorities.

The incident highlights the complexities of border management in areas with strong community connections, requiring a nuanced approach that prioritizes both security and the well-being of affected populations, particularly children. The Ministry's intervention aims to provide a sustainable solution by ensuring these students can access education without resorting to hazardous and illegal routes.

The investigation into the use of illegal crossings will also shed light on any systemic issues or gaps in existing border management strategies that may have contributed to this situation, ultimately aiming to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety and security of Malaysian citizens. The government's commitment to resolving this matter underscores its dedication to supporting education while reinforcing national security protocols, demonstrating a proactive stance in addressing the multifaceted challenges at Malaysia's borders.





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Department Police Border Crossing Travel Documents Rantau Panjang

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Here’s A Complete Guide On The Documents You Need To Drive Into Thailand From MalaysiaEverything you need to know for your next road trip!

Read more »

Trump backs government AI safeguards in banking system, acknowledges risksSINGAPORE: A domestic helper who was allegedly raped by a tourist at an open field in Short Street was sexually assaulted by another man just minutes later.

Read more »

Government to enhance paddy, smallholder, diesel aidKuala Lumpur: The Finance Ministry today announced a package of enhanced subsidies and cash assistance for farmers, smallholders and diesel users amid continued

Read more »

Standard Travel Insurance Excludes War-Related Claims, Says PIAMStandard travel insurance policies in Malaysia universally exclude claims arising from war, armed conflict, and related events, leaving travellers in conflict zones with little to no protection for losses or injuries. PIAM urges policyholders to carefully review policy exclusions.

Read more »

Malaysian Travellers Urged to Review Travel Insurance Amidst Stranded ExperiencesFollowing the experiences of Malaysians stranded by Middle East conflict, there are ongoing discussions between the Finance Ministry and Tourism Ministry to allow travel operators to utilize insurance guarantees. The article highlights the financial strain faced by travelers with standard insurance policies compared to those with comprehensive coverage or corporate plans, emphasizing the need to carefully review policy terms and consider higher coverage for unexpected events.

Read more »

Malaysia Aviation Group Renews Partnership With MATTA To Strengthen M’sia’s Travel EcosystemLatest News, Trends and Entertainment

Read more »