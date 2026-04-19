Government Eyes Planned Housing Scheme for Kampung Bahagia Post-Fire Disaster

Following a catastrophic fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Kampung Bahagia, the Malaysian government is considering a comprehensive housing scheme. The plan, contingent on village gazettement, aims to provide safer, organized housing with essential amenities for displaced residents, exploring options like Public Housing Projects.

In the aftermath of a devastating fire that razed over 1,000 homes in Kampung Bahagia on Sunday, the Malaysian government is actively exploring the development of a structured housing scheme for the affected community. The proposal, spearheaded by Deputy Human Resources Minister and Batu Sapi Member of Parliament Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar, is contingent upon the official gazettement of the 60-acre village.

This crucial step is seen as fundamental to facilitating a more organized, safe, and sustainable redevelopment process. Formal gazettement will not only solidify the legal standing of the land but also provide a robust framework for comprehensive urban planning, specifically tailored to address the urgent housing needs of those displaced by the inferno.

This initiative arises from a pattern of repeated fire incidents plaguing the area, underscoring the critical and immediate necessity for improved housing safety and more systematic living arrangements. The proposed housing development is envisioned to adhere to stringent safety standards, incorporating essential amenities such as reliable water supply, electricity, and improved road access crucial for emergency response.

Beyond the immediate redevelopment, the government is also investigating various housing solutions, including the potential implementation of Public Housing Projects (PPR) and the allocation of organized residential lots, to provide viable and secure alternatives for the displaced families. The overarching objective of these efforts is to ensure that residents can transition back into housing that is not only safe but also offers improved comfort and living conditions.

Further consultations with pertinent government agencies, local authorities, and the community itself are scheduled to refine the plans and address specific concerns. Meanwhile, immediate assistance is being channeled to the fire victims, with Sandakan MP Vivian Wong and Sekong assemblyman Alias Sani actively involved in coordinating relief efforts at the scene, demonstrating a unified commitment to supporting the affected residents during this challenging period.





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Kampung Bahagia Fire Housing Scheme Government Assistance Village Gazettement Disaster Relief

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