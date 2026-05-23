Government expands vehicle eligibility under diesel subsidy control system

The Malaysian government has agreed to expand the eligibility for diesel subsidies under the Subsidised Diesel Control System to include jeeps and pickup trucks in the land goods transport sector nationwide, effective June 1, 2026.

The government has agreed to enhance the mechanism for distributing diesel subsidies by expanding the eligibility for jeeps and pickup trucks in the land goods transport sector nationwide, effective June 1, 2026.

Previously, the eligibility was limited to the Cameron Highlands area. Companies in the land goods transport sector that own jeeps and pickup trucks may now apply to register under the system, and diesel subsidy benefits will be extended to these vehicles. The government also aims to strengthen regulatory and enforcement mechanisms by revising the fixed quota limits and allocating a fixed quota ranging from 900 to 5,000 liters per month for each fleet card.

Individuals involved in land goods transportation are encouraged to register their companies or businesses with the Companies Commission of Malaysia, the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (SKM), or relevant authorities in Sabah and Sarawak. All companies receiving fuel subsidy benefits must use their fleet cards responsibly, as any misuse will result in the immediate suspension of the fleet card and the company being blacklisted.

As of May 20, 2026, a total of 179,716 companies involving 432,495 eligible vehicles have received petrol and diesel subsidy benefits





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Fuel Subsidy Diesel Subsidies Land Goods Transport Sector Jeeps Pickup Trucks Subsidised Diesel Control System Fixed Quota Limits Petrol And Diesel Subsidy Benefits Vehicle Registration

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