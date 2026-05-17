Government Emphasizes National Education Policy and National Language

The Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir highlighted the importance of upholding the National Education Policy and the National Education Philosophy in his response to the Federation of Malaysian Chinese School Management Associations (Dong Zong) claim that the government had failed to reflect educational justice towards Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) graduates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The government is adopting a balanced, inclusive and responsible approach in its efforts to expand access to national higher education as part of building a common meeting point for Malaysia's diverse society.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the commitment must remain aligned with efforts to uphold the foundations of the National Education Policy and the National Education Philosophy. According to him, in a sovereign nation, the education system cannot merely be viewed through the lens of academic demands, the interests of certain groups or narrow identity considerations.

He explained that the government cannot alter the foundations of the national education system simply to satisfy the demands of any particular educational stream. He added that any educational stream seeking broader access to public institutions must demonstrate a willingness to operate within the country's national framework.

On the decision to allow UEC holders to apply to public institutions of higher learning for selected Chinese language and literature courses, he said the move reflected an inclusive and responsible approach that respected the framework of the National Education Policy. The minister emphasized the position of Bahasa Melayu as the national language and History as the foundation of nationhood





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