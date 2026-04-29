The Barisan Nasional government expresses confidence in securing a new mandate from the people in the upcoming general election, citing fair and honest governance. Meanwhile, nearly 400 bus company employees strike over salary payment issues, and the Seberang Prai Municipal Council enforces a smoking ban in movie theaters. National football hero Datuk Soh Chin Aun and his wife receive a special world tour gift from FAM.Media Mulia Sdn Bhd.

The government is confident that the people will be willing to grant a new mandate to the Barisan Nasional administration in the upcoming general election , as it has acted fairly, honestly, and with sincerity in governing the country.

We have acted fairly, honestly, and with sincerity. We do not need to worry about receiving a new mandate from the people to continue our efforts that will bring benefits and profits to the people, said a government official during the opening of a convention.

Meanwhile, nearly 400 employees of the Len Bus Company, which operates the Kuala Lumpur–Tanjung Malim route, went on strike because their employer paid their salaries using crossed checks. In another development, the Seberang Prai Municipal Council (MPSP) has passed a law prohibiting smoking in movie theaters within its administrative area.

Additionally, national football player Datuk Soh Chin Aun and his wife were surprised and touched when they received a special gift—a sponsored trip around the world from FAM. Media Mulia Sdn Bhd. For any inquiries or purchases of archival materials, please contact us at the provided telephone number





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