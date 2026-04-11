Government and TNB Partner to Support Malaysian SMEs Amidst Energy Crisis

The Malaysian government, through the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, is collaborating with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to provide crucial support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) facing rising operational costs due to the global energy crisis. The initiative involves energy efficiency strategies, the Time-of-Use (ToU) scheme, renewable energy adoption, and targeted incentives to ensure SMEs' resilience and competitiveness.

The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Kuskop) is actively bolstering its collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( TNB ) to create impactful support mechanisms for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as they navigate the challenges posed by escalating operational costs.

This cooperative strategy was formulated during a recent meeting between Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and TNB chief executive officer Datuk Shamsul Ahmad on Friday. This meeting addressed the critical need to assist SMEs facing the financial strain exacerbated by the global energy crisis, which significantly impacts their operational expenses, particularly electricity costs, and the smooth daily operations of businesses across Malaysia. The joint initiative aims to aid businesses in effectively managing their costs through energy efficiency strategies, the implementation of schemes like Time-of-Use (ToU), and the transition toward the adoption of renewable energy sources. The core objective is to ensure operational continuity for MSMEs, providing them with resilience amidst the uncertainties stemming from the global economic climate. This strategic partnership is designed to equip MSMEs with the tools and resources necessary to thrive and adapt in an environment of fluctuating energy costs, supporting long-term stability and business growth.\The discussions between the Ministry and TNB highlighted several key areas of strategic cooperation. These included a proposal to align incentives and to develop more appropriate tariff structures that would be specifically tailored to benefit SMEs. Another major element of the collaboration involves intensifying efforts to broaden the utilization of the ToU scheme among SMEs. Joint campaigns and promotional initiatives will be launched to educate and assist businesses in optimizing their electricity consumption, ultimately leading to reduced operational costs. Furthermore, the collaboration incorporates significant aspects of digitalization and the energy transition. This entails enhancing MSMEs' access to solar energy installations through more flexible financing models, such as zero capital expenditure (zero capex) options, aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and promoting the acceleration of renewable energy adoption. Additionally, the Ministry and TNB will work in tandem through the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN) to extend training programs and enhance the capacity development of entrepreneurs. These programs will cover essential aspects of financial management, business development, and scaling strategies, further equipping MSMEs to manage resources effectively, grow their businesses sustainably, and access new market opportunities. This comprehensive approach underscores a commitment to fostering a robust and adaptable SME sector.\Minister Sim emphasized the paramount importance of creating abundant opportunities for SMEs to participate in the energy transition ecosystem, in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). This initiative focuses on new and emerging sectors such as solar power, electric vehicles (EVs), data centers, and energy technology, facilitated by platforms like the Energy Transition Conference. The ministry is committed to working closely with TNB to investigate targeted incentives and to conduct widespread awareness campaigns. The goal is to ensure a significant increase in the number of SMEs benefiting from these initiatives. By strategically combining cost management efforts with the opportunities presented by the energy transition, the government aims to ensure that Malaysian SMEs remain competitive, resilient, and well-positioned to expand into new markets. This multifaceted approach not only addresses immediate financial pressures but also lays the groundwork for sustainable growth and long-term economic prosperity for the nation's SME sector. The collaboration reflects a proactive response to the changing energy landscape and a commitment to empowering SMEs to thrive in a challenging global environment





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