Government Allocates Funds Fairly, No Discrimination Against States: Minister

Malaysian Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu stated that his ministry allocates funds fairly without any discrimination among the states, including Johor. He advocates political cooperation and asks people to support the Unity Government for another term. Malaysia aims to increase agriculture allocation and provide support to states committed to food security.

The government does not discriminate against any state in allocating funds, including for agriculture and food security, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He urged people to continue giving Unity Government a mandate to lead the country for another term. Malaysia plans on increasing the allocation for agriculture sector and supporting any state that is committed in food security. The minister also mentioned that additional allocations will be sought from Finance Ministry for 2026. Read full news from Bernama





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Government Allocation Agriculture Discrimination Leadership Political Cooperation Support State Commitment Malaysia Plan 13Th Malaysia Plan Johor Pakatan Harapan Convention 2026 Ministry Finance Ministry Year: 2026 Agenda Convention United Government Unity

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