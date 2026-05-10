Government agrees to withdraw fuel subsidies for rich Malaysians, subject to study

The government has agreed to withdraw fuel subsidies for Malaysians with a high income, although this is subject to an ongoing study. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the finance minister said that the proposal was tabled by the task force led by Hassan Marican and they are working on finalizing it soon.

Currently, RON95 petrol is subsidised at RM1.99 a litre for all Malaysians with a valid driving license, capped at 200 litres a month. The government has agreed to withdraw fuel subsidies for rich Malaysians, subject to an ongoing study to determine which specific income groups would be affected.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, said the matter is being studied by the National Economic Action Council’s (MTEN) crisis management task force led by corporate figure Hassan Marican





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Anwar Ibrahim Finance Minister National Economic Action Council Hassan Marican Global Energy Crisis Putrajaya Crude Oil Prices Iran War Umno Youth

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