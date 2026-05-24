'Got there in 10 seconds, in 10 lives': behind the red carpet style tales of Cannes

Stories of how the Cannes red carpet looks take weeks to plan, celebrate with fashionable outfits and alliances between brands and stars.

Demi Moore poses on the red carpet to attend the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Fashion able looks take weeks of planning and preparation.

Stylist Ilya Vanzato uses a strategic chat with the client to decide on their style, aiming either for understated elegance or a memorable look. The Cannes red carpet has long been a stage for big fashion statements, such as Madonna unveiling Jean Paul Gaultier's famous cone corset. Alexandra Pavlova, a Russian stylist, has been attending Cannes for six years.

Behind every outfit are alliances between a celebrity and fashion houses, and opening the door to ad campaigns and collaborations with major brands. Vanzato works with supermodels like Coco Rocha and Natasha Poly. The pressure is increased by social media amplifying every red carpet moment. The final prep stills hours before the red carpet in a hotel room-turned-command centre.

Stories of dresses held up at customs or impossible shoes are common. Sergey Pavlova, a Russian stylist, hand-stitched a torn dress during his client's appearance on the red carpet. Our success is 'to do but not overdo.

' After the Cannes Film Festival, we either sip cocktails or put out fires. Accurate reports often have a slight bias





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