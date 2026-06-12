Goose Leg Auntie Scandal: Chinese Vendor Admits Selling Cheaper Duck Meat

A popular Chinese street food vendor known as 'goose leg auntie' has admitted to selling duck legs instead of goose, sparking a national scandal and regulatory investigation.

A viral Chinese food merchant known as " goose leg auntie " has sparked a national scandal after admitting that she had been selling cheaper duck meat instead of goose for years.

The vendor, Chen Xiufeng, gained fame for her roadside barbecue outside prestigious Beijing universities. In a social media post late Tuesday, she revealed that someone had complained about the discrepancy.

"From now on, I will write it clearly for everyone," Chen wrote, but she has since halted sales and is now under regulatory investigation for suspected misleading of consumers. The scandal has drawn millions of angry reactions on Weibo, leading local market regulators to launch a probe on Thursday.

Chen, in her 50s, sold barbecued meats in Beijing for over 15 years but became a sensation in 2023 when long queues formed outside Tsinghua and Peking universities for her roasted legs. She expanded through social media and was even invited to speak at Peking University's Women's Development Forum in 2024.

However, when she admitted to swapping goose for duck-goose legs can cost more than double the price of duck in China-many online accused her of deliberately deceiving customers for profit while maintaining a humble image. Comments flooded in, with some demanding she repay students. Chen defended her branding, telling state-affiliated China Newsweek: "Calling myself 'duck leg auntie' didn't sound right to me, so I said I'd stick with 'goose leg auntie'.

" Sinologist Manya Koetse noted that food scandals are common in China, but Chen's image as a down-to-earth laborer struck a nerve. Authorities may now make an example of her due to her fame. The incident highlights ongoing issues of food labeling and consumer trust in China. As the regulatory investigation proceeds, the story continues to dominate Chinese social media, raising questions about the ethics of small vendors and the power of online outrage





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China Food Scandal Goose Leg Auntie Misleading Consumers Duck Meat

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