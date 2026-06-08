Google Orders Over Three Million Intel AI Chips as Intel's Foundry Business Gains Momentum

A report indicates Alphabet's Google has ordered more than three million Intel tensor processing units for 2028, while Nvidia evaluates Intel's packaging tech, signaling growing customer confidence in Intel's manufacturing turnaround.

In a significant development that underscores Intel 's ongoing resurgence in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, Alphabet 's Google has placed a substantial order for more than three million of Intel 's tensor processing units ( TPU s) slated for delivery in 2028.

This reported deal, according to The Information, citing sources familiar with the discussions, signals a major vote of confidence in Intel's foundry capabilities from one of the world's leading artificial intelligence and cloud computing companies. The TPUs, specialized chips designed to accelerate AI workloads, are a critical component for data centers powering services like Google Search, cloud AI platforms, and advanced machine learning models.

While Intel has not yet secured a similar order from its other major AI hardware partner, Nvidia, the report indicates that the graphics processing unit (GPU) giant is actively evaluating Intel's technology. Nvidia's potential interest lies in utilizing Intel's advanced packaging techniques to combine four of its high-performance graphics chips into a single, integrated processor unit, a move that could enhance performance and efficiency for next-generation AI systems.

Neither Alphabet, Intel, nor Nvidia provided immediate comment to Reuters, and the news agency noted it could not independently verify the details of the report. This news arrives as Intel continues its strategic pivot, heavily investing in its IDM 2.0 plan to become a major provider of foundry services to external clients, competing directly with industry leader TSMC.

The momentum appears to be building after a prolonged period of strategic missteps allowed TSMC to establish a commanding lead in cutting-edge chip production. Adding to the positive narrative, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in April that the electric vehicle manufacturer intends to use Intel's upcoming 14A manufacturing process for chips destined for its ambitious 'Terafab' project-an advanced AI chip fabrication complex planned for Austin, Texas.

This convergence of major tech players turning to Intel for critical manufacturing needs suggests a tangible shift in the semiconductor landscape, with Intel's foundry business gaining traction among industry titans seeking diversified supply chains and access to advanced process technologies





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