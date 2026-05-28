Google Engineer Charged with Insider Trading on Polymarket Prediction Bets

Michele Spagnuolo, a Google software engineer, was charged with insider trading after allegedly using confidential company data to place profitable bets on Polymarket, earning $1.2 million. He bet on obscure candidates like D4vd and Kendrick Lamar using non-public Google search statistics.

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Google software engineer with using insider information to rig bets on the prediction market Polymarket , earning $1.2 million in profits, according to a complaint unsealed on Wednesday.

Michele Spagnuolo, a 36-year-old Italian citizen residing in Switzerland, allegedly placed bets on long-shot candidates such as indie pop musician D4vd, who appeared on Google's most-searched list after being arrested and accused of murdering a teenage girl. Spagnuolo used insider knowledge from his position at Google to bet on November 27 that D4vd would top the list, which was later confirmed on December 4. The bet was highly profitable because the markets assigned a near-zero probability to D4vd winning.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, accuses Spagnuolo of also using insider information for other bets on Google's most-searched list, including a bet in October that rapper Kendrick Lamar would top the list, at a time when internal data showed Lamar was on track to be the most-searched person of the year. Spagnuolo operated under the account name AlphaRaccoon.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton stated that prosecutors will pursue corporate insiders who use confidential business information to profit in prediction markets, emphasizing that insider trading compromises market integrity and that greed-driven conduct must be investigated and prosecuted. Google has cooperated with law enforcement and stated that using confidential information for bets is a serious breach of company policy. Spagnuolo has been placed on leave pending investigation.

This case follows a similar incident in April, where a U.S. Army soldier was charged with using classified information to place Polymarket bets on the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, allows users to bet on real-world events, but it has faced scrutiny over potential misuse of non-public information. The charges against Spagnuolo highlight the increasing intersection of technology, finance, and law enforcement as prediction markets grow in popularity.

The complaint details how Spagnuolo accessed Google's internal analytics to determine the likely most-searched person before the official year-end release. His bets on D4vd and others were placed with knowledge that was not available to the public, giving him an unfair advantage. The case raises questions about the regulation of prediction markets and the definition of insider trading in contexts beyond traditional securities. As of now, Reuters could not identify an attorney for Spagnuolo.

The Justice Department continues to investigate similar instances of insider trading in emerging financial markets





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